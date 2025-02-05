Subaru Forester gets stuck attempting to descend hardcore off-road track

An off-road trip to the Sandhurst Reservoir in Bendigo could’ve taken a seriously nasty turn, as a young P-Plater bit off way more than he could chew.

A video uploaded to the Edge247 Recover & Salvage Facebook and TikTok pages has proven that some vehicles should not venture away from tarmac. Especially when the tracks are seriously hardcore and the vehicle in question is a Subaru Forester.

According to the video, the 19-year-old took the Subaru Forester for an off-road adventure on Australia Day – on private property, mind you – before getting hung up on a track that even modified 4x4s would struggle on.

In fact, the Edge247 Recover & Salvage’s own rescue rig – a blue 80 Series LandCruiser aptly dubbed ‘Smurf – could be seen struggling at times while descending the same track.

Caught between a rock and a hard place, the driver soon realised there was no way to progress any further and he legged it to the highway to call for help. ‘Smurf’ then winched the Forester to flat ground, before aiding the wagon on its 14km journey back to the entry point.

Always remember, incidents like this can quickly become dangerous, so just don’t do it!

Credit: Edge247 Recovery & Salvage

