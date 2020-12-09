THE SUMMER 2021 issue of 4X4 Australia has hit the shelves, just in time for your end-of-year getaway to a remote campsite with your name on it.

Loaded with quality 4x4 content, the Summer mag is heavy with Nissan goodness; headlined by the supercharged Y62 Patrol plastered on the cover of the issue.

We also take an in-depth look at the bold-looking 2021 Navara, as well as count down six of the most outrageous Navara and Patrol custom builds we've ever laid eyes on.

On the custom front, we've included a tough-as-nails 105 Series Cruiser we reckon Toyota should have built; and if that doesn't satiate your desire for Cruiser content, we've also thrown in an epic 79 Series that spends its time roaming the United States.

After spending some time behind the wheel, Fraser Stronach adds his two cents on Land Rover's new Defender; and, for those who have missed them, our monthly columns by Fraser and Ron Moon return this month.

We also travel to some quintessential Aussie locales this month including the Mallee region of Victoria and the along the Darling River in NSW. Plus, Ron follows the route of the historic Ghan Railway - an adventure that should be on your bucket list.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- Musso, Hilux and Sierra in the 4x4 shed.

- 2020 Drive 4 Life tour to outback NSW.

- New gear on the market.

- ARB Intensity Solis lights tested.

- Plenty more.

The Summer 2021 issue of 4X4 Australia is OUT NOW!

