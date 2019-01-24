JAPANESE tuning company Dream Automotive Design and Development (DAMD) is famous globally for its range of body kits, particularly to suit the Suzuki Jimny.

In recent years the tuning house has crafted body kits to turn the pint-sized Jimny into both a mini G-Wagen and a mini Defender, known respectively as Little G and Little D.

And now DAMD has created the retro-inspired Jimny “Dronco”, an obvious homage to the classic Ford Bronco of the 60s and 70s.

Details are scarce but, as can be seen in the photos, the tidy vehicle features a redesigned front and rear fascia, steel wheels and a rear ladder.

The DAMD website says the vehicle is “currently under development”, and that it’s “scheduled to be released in 2020”. It adds: “details such as sales price and parts will be distributed as soon as they are decided”.

The 2020 Ford Bronco is set to launch in the USA this year in both three-door SWB and five-door LWB form, based on the brand’s T6 platform.

We spotted the new Bronco off-roader testing in the Australian outback last year, but Ford Australia confirmed at the time that it won’t be coming to local showrooms.