THE short wheelbase is the definitive Jeep Wrangler variant, as it best represents the relatively tiny original Jeeps of the WWII era on which the brand was built.

Unfortunately for us in Australia, since the launch of the current JL series of Wranglers, the SWB has only been offered in Sport S and Overland specification, with no off-road-focused Rubicon shorty sold here.

This changes in Q4 of 2020, with Jeep Australia to introduce a Rubicon Recon special edition.

Only 100 of these will be coming, with just 40 shorties and 60 Unlimited LWB models. The two-door SWB Rubicon Recon will retail for $66,950, while the four-door Unlimited Rubicon Recon is $71,450.

Like all Jeep Rubicon models the Recon edition will get the serious off-road hardware that makes them unstoppable, including the Rock-Trac 4x4 system with 4.0:1 low range gearing, Dana 44 axles with locking differentials and low 4.11:1 gears, 32-inch mud terrain tyres on model specific 17-inch wheels, and a disconnecting front swaybar for added axle articulation.

It’s this quiver of off-road weaponry that makes the Wrangler Rubicon the most off-road-capable production vehicle you can buy, and the reason it won 4X4 Australia magazine’s most recent 4x4 Of The Year award.

Special features for the Recon editions over and above the Rubicon gear includes a gloss black radiator grille; a matte black bonnet decal; fender vent decal; Recon Badge on side fenders; the steel Rubicon front bumper; Jeep Performance Tailgate Reinforcement System; Jeep Performance Bumper Hoop; red seat belts; premium-wrapped instrument mid-panel with red stitching; black leather-trimmed seats with heating on the front buckets; a heated steering wheel; and the Trail-Rail cargo management system for the LWB four-door only.

With just 40 of these Rubicon Recon short wheelbase Jeeps being made available in Australia, they are sure to be in demand and unique vehicles for our market when they hit the tracks towards the end of the year.