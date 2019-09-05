Remember those couple of weeks when Elon Musk was determined to break a Nurburgring lap record? It might seem like an aeon since then thanks to the fervent non-stop news cycle, but that all happened just a couple months ago in September.

As much as Elon may be loath to admit it, Tesla wasn’t completely prepared for the challenge that testing at the Nordschleife presents.

Illustrating this point perfectly is an anecdote that comes from Manthey Racing’s Michael Grassl, who spoke to Wheels recently to discuss the company’s bonkers Nurburgring record breaking Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR.

Conversation turned to electric performance cars, and Grassl let slip that Tesla had to ask Manthey for some help when it arrived at The Green Hell.

“Their modified Model S was really fast, by the way, and that Plaid triple motor setup will be sold to customers eventually,” he said.

“They actually came to us for a seat. It had a standard seat in it at first and the driver was falling all over the place!”

For anyone that has been behind the wheel of a Tesla Model S, the fact that the standard seat is rather unsupportive during enthusiastic driving wouldn’t come as a complete surprise. So it’s strange that Elon and his engineers didn’t realise they would need a more circuit-orientated pew for their modified ‘Ring mule.

However, this was the same team that turned up to the most infamous circuit in motorsport without the necessary permits to set a lap record and expected to secure some exclusive track time.

Eventually Tesla did get themselves into the Industry Pool, before securing a brief closed-track, timing-allowed session. Road & Track reported that one prototype was clocked lapping the ‘Ring in a mighty impressive (and unofficial) 7 minutes 23 seconds – nearly 20 seconds quicker than the time set by Porsche’s all-electric Taycan which kicked off the whole feud.

Those two times are quick, no doubt, but the quickest production car time is a staggering 6:40.3 set by Lars Kern in the Manthey Racing GT2 RS. Why the big difference? Grassl has a theory.

“For the moment, the [EV] performance sector is not that big. When you’re running a Tesla around the Nurburgring it will wilt at Breidscheid. The performance of it for a whole lap is not there.”

In due time, that will change, but for now combustion, and good planning, remains king.

