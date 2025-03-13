The best 4x4 vehicles for sale right now on Grays.com

Grays.com – one of Australia’s biggest online auction websites – is renowned for its giant catalogue of 4x4s, cars, boats, motorbikes, trucks and even earth-movers and mining equipment.

Its ever-changing selection of 4x4 vehicles ranges from tough off-roaders to practical highway tourers and everything in between – and you'll find most makes and models. Each listing provides detailed information on the vehicle’s condition, features and specs, making it easier to find the right fit for your needs. A straightforward buying process combined with the ability to inspect vehicles makes it a relatively easy experience.

We’ve handpicked a selection of 4x4s currently listed on the site, but keep an eye on when the auction closes so you don’t miss out on a bargain 👇

2023 Toyota LandCruiser Prado Kakadu

The Prado Kakadu is a premium 4x4 wagon equipped with advanced tech, luxury amenities and seating for seven. It is powered by a 2.8-litre turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle under the hammer has low mileage – just 46,974km – and is said to have “dents or marks on body consistent with age and kilometres”. The vehicle is unregistered.

Total kilometres: 46,974km

46,974km Location: VIC

VIC Auction ends: March 17 at 20:05 (AEDT)

4

2011 Nissan Navara 4x4 ST-X550 D40

This 2011 Navara has plenty of kilometres on its odometer, but it could still be fetched for a bargain. The listing says it shows signs of wear consistent with its age and mileage, and it will be sold unregistered. The 2011 Navara dual-cab is powered by a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine paired with a five-speed automatic transmission.

Total kilometres: 245,676km

245,676km Location: VIC

VIC Auction ends: March 16 at 20:00 (AEDT)

4

2024 Nissan Navara 4X4 P4X

This one poses a risk as it’s listed on the Written Off Vehicle Register (WOVR). If that doesn’t deter you, it’ll probably go for a hugely discounted price. The listing says it shows minor dents or marks on the body that are consistent with its age and 13,488km mileage. The report also says it runs smoothly and the engine turns over as expected.

Total kilometres: 13,488km

13,488km Location: VIC

VIC Auction ends: March 17 at 20:00 (AEDT)

4

Always remember there are risks involved when buying vehicles at auction, and no cooling-off period applies.