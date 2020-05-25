DESPITE a considerable lack of new metal, as well as heavy restrictions on where we can drive, we've managed to squeeze 130 pages of 4x4 goodness into the new mag.

Yep, while we may be locked down, working in our ugg boots, we've put together a magazine chock-full of content. Take for example our epic Tasmanian adventure, which we ticked off just before restrictions set in. Part one of our Apple Isle adventure sees the 4X4 Adventure Series crew venture to the small state’s north-east.

Two mega LandCruisers tagged along on the Tassie trip - the MAXTRAX 6x6 and the MSA 6x6 - and it was only natural to take a look at these two monsters side-by-side.

Speaking of big, we drove the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ this month. We also gave Volkswagen's long-awaited Amarok V6 manual an off-road workout; and tested Mahindra's Pik-Up S10 on some slippery slopes.

Following on from our comprehensive coverage of Range Rover's 50th anniversary celebrations last month, we've included a guide to buying one of the original Classic models.

We've also listed five essential trips to takes in a post-lockdown world. Plus, we've thrown in a comprehensive guide to satellite messengers.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- New product tests and Readers Rigs.

- Advice on 4x4 insurance.

- 4x4 trips to Gwydir River and Nitmiluk NP.

- Triton and Hilux long-term updates.

The June 2020 issue of 4X4 Australia is OUT NOW!