Thule partners with Jaecoo, to offer adventure accessories directly to owners

Thule – a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor and adventure accessories – has formed a new collaboration with Jaecoo.

Thule is well-renowned for its range of high-quality and innovative accessories, which notably comprises a massive range of outdoor gear – with its roof racks a common purchase among 4x4 enthusiasts.

This new partnership will give owners of Jaecoo vehicles access to a range of Thule products, with a selection of bespoke adventure accessories set to be available at dealerships around Australia. Accessories will include roof racks, bike carriers, water and winter sport carriers, roof boxes, luggage and pet-related products.

“The association with Thule is a fantastic way for us to add an extra layer to our vehicles and offer convenience at our dealerships,” said Lewis Lu, Chief Executive Officer, Jaecoo Australia.

“Enabling Jaecoo drivers to live their Wild Life is at the core of what we want to do as a brand. Whether you want to head off mountain biking on the weekends, need a secure transportation option for your surfboard or skis, or simply want to get out of town, Thule’s accessories, combined with our explorer class SUV offering, make it easier than ever for our customers to explore the world around them.”