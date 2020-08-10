Top Fuel racers injured in road crash

TOP Fuel racer Dom Lagana was critically injured in a road accident in Brownsburg, Indiana, Sunday night US time.

Lagana is said to have been behind the wheel of the 1957 Chev wagon owned by expat Australian Top Fuel racer, Richie Crampton. Crampton was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash, along with engine builder Jacob Sanders.

It is understood that Crampton’s and Sanders’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The Hendricks County Sherriff’s Office Captain Amanda Goings stated that the ’57 came off the road after 11pm and hit a utility pole. The crash is currently under investigation.

Lagana last competed in the NHRA Top Fuel ranks in 2018 and is currently a crew member for the Torrence Racing team. Earlier on the day of the crash, the Torrence team won the NHRA Indy Nationals Top Fuel title, with driver Steve Torrence at the wheel.

Lagana raced in Australia a number of times, including winning the ANDRA Nationals at Calder Park in 2017. He’s pictured here with Aussie driver Damien Harris

Jacob Sanders also works with the Torrence team.

Ten-time Top Fuel event winner Crampton has been without a full-time Top Fuel drive since his runner-up spot at the 2019 World Finals. Crampton flew to Australia to race for the Rapisarda team at the Summer Thunder meeting at Sydney Dragway earlier this year, and is scheduled to drive Jonnie Lindberg’s Funny Car at the upcoming US Nationals.