Toyo Tires and Club 4x4 join forces to provide technical advice

CLUB 4X4 and Toyo Tires havein an attempt to provide consumers with expert advice when it comes to fitting the right tyres to your 4x4, and the legalities and insurance ramifications that come with it.

"During the arduous task of interpreting state and national regulations around wheel and tyre fitment, it was decided that collaboratively documenting the considerations required to make these vehicles both legal and functional was a public service that both brands would be happy to offer," the press statement said.

In fact, the partnership extends to Club 4x4's recently acquired promotional vehicles - Ford Everest and Ranger Raptor - which can be seen here wearing Toyo Open Country 4x4 tyres.

“We’ve had Toyo’s Open Country tyres on our vehicles for years and have found them to be more than capable of anything we’ve thrown at them. We’re looking forward to working closely with Toyo to answer some of the trickier questions in the wheel and tyre space by documenting the process of building our promotional vehicles," said Kalen Ziflian, General Manager at Club 4X4.

Toyo Tires Australia’s Marketing and Public Relations Manager, José Angeles, says Toyo is excited to welcome Club 4x4 to its Quality Assurance Program.

"Our Quality Assurance Program puts all Toyos sold in Australia through their paces in local testing and allows us to continue our reputation for reliability down under. We love Club 4x4’s practical, honest communication style, so we are excited to welcome them to our Quality Assurance Program while providing technical support to their policy holders as they explore our open country with the confidence that they’re covered by an insurer who cares.”

So, for any technical queries you may have regarding tyres, 4x4 insurance, legalities or general 4x4 issues, get in touch with Club 4x4 and Toyo Tires.

