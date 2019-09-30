WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Toyota recalls 4x4s for faulty fuel pump

By Matt Raudonikis, 07 Apr 2020 News

Toyota faulty fuel pump recall news

Toyota has recalled a range of top-selling 4x4s due to faulty fuel pump.

TOYOTA’S popular-selling LandCruiser 200 Series, Prado, Hilux and FJ Cruiser are among a mass recall of petrol-fuelled models that totals some 45,683 when you add in passenger cars and SUVs.

The recall concerns the in-tank low pressure fuel pump which can cease operating and cause the vehicle to stall, run roughly, or at least light up the dash with warning lights. Toyota will replace the defective fuel pumps free-of-charge regardless of whether it has faltered or not, to prevent any future issues.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between 2013 and 2019. Owners can search to see if their vehicles are affected at the ACC website here, but Toyota should be in touch with owners to let them know if their car is involved.

Diesel-fuelled vehicles are not affected and owners of them need not worry.

For further information, consumers should contact the Toyota Recall Assist helpline on 1800 987 366 (Monday to Friday, 8am - 6pm AEDT). 

Sign-up here to get the best 4x4 stories of the week - FREE!

Related cars, prices and reviews

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News