TOYOTA’S popular-selling LandCruiser 200 Series, Prado, Hilux and FJ Cruiser are among a mass recall of petrol-fuelled models that totals some 45,683 when you add in passenger cars and SUVs.

The recall concerns the in-tank low pressure fuel pump which can cease operating and cause the vehicle to stall, run roughly, or at least light up the dash with warning lights. Toyota will replace the defective fuel pumps free-of-charge regardless of whether it has faltered or not, to prevent any future issues.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between 2013 and 2019. Owners can search to see if their vehicles are affected at the ACC website here, but Toyota should be in touch with owners to let them know if their car is involved.

Diesel-fuelled vehicles are not affected and owners of them need not worry.

For further information, consumers should contact the Toyota Recall Assist helpline on 1800 987 366 (Monday to Friday, 8am - 6pm AEDT).