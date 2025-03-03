Tropical Cyclone Alfred: 4x4 track and park closures

With Cyclone Alfred forecast to hit Queensland and NSW later this week, a number of tracks and parks in the affected areas have been temporarily closed.

At 10:56am on Monday morning, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) advised that the cyclone was 465km east-northeast of Brisbane and 430km east-northeast of Maroochydore, and that it could make landfall anywhere between Bundaberg and northern New South Wales.

BOM advised that Alfred is “expected to turn west, towards the southern Queensland coast, on Tuesday onward.

“[There’s] high likelihood Alfred remains a tropical cyclone until crossing the coast on Thursday and weakens below tropical cyclone strength as it moves over land.

"The southern Queensland and northeast New South Wales will experience coastal impacts, with possible gales and heavy rainfall from as early as Wednesday.”

As a result, we’ve compiled a list of closures and notices issued by Queensland Parks, in preparation for the extreme weather conditions 👇

March 2-6, 2025

Due to large swells, extreme tides, and strong winds caused by the cyclone, ocean beach camping area and the Northern Access Track at Bribie Island Recreation Area have been closed.

28 Feb - Mar 7, 2025

All campgrounds within Great Sandy National Park – this includes K'gari (Fraser Island), Cooloola and Inskip Peninsula – have had closures applied. Camping permits for these areas are currently unavailable.

March 2-9, 2025

These Eastern Beach short walks on K’gari – Wabby East and Kirrar Sandblow – are temporarily closed. Queensland Parks says damaging winds have caused fallen trees, which is hazardous to visitors.

Feb 28 - March 3, 2025

Queensland Parks advised that camping areas at Keppel Bay Islands and Curtis Island National Parks are currently closed 28 February for public safety.

We’ll update this page with ongoing updates, so stay tuned.