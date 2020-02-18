TWISTED Automotive, a UK-based mob famous for its customised takes on classic Land Rover Defenders, is forging its way into the US market, with the all-electric NAS-E 4x4 leading the charge.

Founded in the UK, Twisted Automotive's boffins have been throwing their spanners at Defenders for more than 20 years, churning out re-engineered examples of the British marque. Now Twisted has its sights honed at the American market, with its limited run of open-air NAS-E 4x4 electric luxury SUVs aimed at sparking international interest.

“As the world moves steadily toward mass electrification, the Californian market has been missing a uniquely stylish electric 4x4 option that can stand out at the beach, off-road and at stoplights with a level of exclusivity and prestige that can only come from the timeless British Defender form," said Bruce Riggs, COO of Twisted North America.

Each vehicle, hand-built and individually numbered, maintains the classic Defender 90 SWB soft-top look - it's designed with the original North American Specification (NAS) short wheelbase Soft-Top 90 body type in mind - but adds a distinct "California" vibe - as Twisted puts it, a "head-turning beach, off-road and street presence".

Limited to just 30 vehicles, the NAS-E will be available in two trim levels - NAS-E and NAS-E Plus - and three Californian-inspired hues: Malibu, Yosemite and Tahoe.

"With colour schemes reflecting the natural beauty of California, a removable soft top shape to fully live the elements, advanced electric powertrain engineering exclusive to Twisted, zero-emission power, practical battery range and luxuriously modern interior touches, the Twisted NAS-E is the ultimate expression of the American coastal lifestyle,” said Riggs.

ELECTRIC 4X4: Bollinger Motors

The hero of the build is the fully electric, zero-emissions powertrain, which consists of a US-made Remy Borg-Warner motor capable of 160kW and more than 380Nm in NAS-E trim. Up-spec to the NAS-E Plus and performance improves to 239kW and 420Nm.

The powertrain is bolstered by a 4WD gear-reduction direct transmission, which features a step-down transfer case for high- and low-range use. Suspension is designed for off-road work, with componentry including custom-valved dampers.

ELECTRIFIED: Rivian R1T pick-up

Keeping the whole shebang operable is a 60kW/hour battery pack, which provides a 322km range, and a 22kW/hour charging system. Fast charging is also available.

In addition to all the kit you get with the NAS-E (including leather seats with Alston Alcantara inserts; three-seat bench across the front row; roll cage; full infotainment system; and an EV management system) the NAS-E Plus adds a brush bar, side steps, roll-bar spotties, stripe decals and black side stills.

Pricing starts at US$185,000 (AUS260,000 approx.) for the NAS-E and US$210,000 (AUS295,000 approx.) for the NAS-E Plus.

We contacted Twisted Automotive to find out what the process would involve to get one here, so stay tuned and we'll let you know when we find out.