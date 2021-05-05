Talking Points

Ranger outsells Hilux for the first time in 2021

Everest sales strong in April 2021

Sales down for 79 Series

There’s been a bit of movement on the new 4x4 sales chart in April, with the Ford Ranger outselling the Toyota Hilux for the first time this year.

Add in 4x2 models and the Ranger was the top-selling new vehicle overall for the month, stealing that title from the Hilux.

Interestingly, the five top-selling vehicles overall in April all have four-wheel drive or AWD variants, with the Ford Ranger being the top-selling individual model (5021), followed by the Toyota RAV4 (4506), Toyota Hilux (4222), Toyota LandCruiser (3177) and Mitsubishi Triton (2458). With three of those five top-sellers, Toyota remains the best-selling brand in the country.

With 92,347 units moved in April, the overall market was up on the same month in 2020, but it’s a bit unfair to compare it with that time which was the height of pandemic instability in Australia.

Chief Executive of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, Tony Weber, put it in better context when he said, “Historically the April result is between 70,000 and 80,000 vehicles, so the 2021 result is very significant.”

A nameplate we don’t usually see among the monthly Top 10 4x4 sales in the Ford Everest, which has been slowly gaining traction in the market. Its 958 sales includes 4x2 variants but it’s enough to slot it into ninth place for the month.

As well as offering a choice of 4x4 and 4x2 models the Everest has the unique choice of the 3.2-litre and 2.0-litre diesel engines, five- and seven-seat interiors, and across four grades.

The Isuzu MU-X really owns that market of mid-size SUVs that are smaller than the Toyota Prado. Its totals are also spread across 4x4 and 4x2 variants, and with a new MU-X expected some time in the second half of 2021 its popularity with family buyers should stay strong.

Notably absent from the Top 10 best-selling 4x4s in April was the Toyota LandCruiser 79 Series. Buyers are reporting a lack of LC79s in stock around the country and these could be one of the many new cars suffering shortages due to the lack of electrical components.

Stock shortages will continue to present problems for some manufacturers in the coming months, but sales of 4x4s are expected to remain healthy through May and June as businesses get into their new vehicles before the end of the financial year.

4X4 SALES: APRIL 2021

Ford Ranger: 4671 Toyota Hilux: 3315 Toyota LC200: 2595 Mitsubishi Triton: 2256 Isuzu D-MAX: 1576 Toyota Prado: 1370 Isuzu MU-X: 1179 Mazda BT-50: 1214 Ford Everest: 958 Nissan Navara: 922

4X4 SALES: YEAR TO DATE

Toyota Hilux: 14,191 Ford Ranger: 13,786 Mitsubishi Triton: 7762 Toyota LC200: 7664 Isuzu D-MAX: 5610 Toyota Prado: 5347 Mazda BT-50: 4297 Toyota LC79: 3814 Nissan Navara: 3417 Isuzu MU-X: 3315

