VFACTs January 2025: Ford Ranger starts 2025 on top of the 4x4 sales charts

The sales data shows that overall numbers are down in January 2025 compared to the same month last year. A total of 86,804 sales were registered last month, which is 2978 fewer than January 2024. The LCV segment is reflective of this slow start overall in 2025, with 18,448 LCV variants registered in January. A total of 20,601 LCVs were sold in January 2024, representing a decline of 10.5 per cent. Digging a bit deeper reveals that sales in the PU/CC 4x4 segment also dipped compared to the start of 2024 by a substantial 11.7 per cent – 14,103 sales versus 15,966.

The Toyota Prado continues to be Australia’s most desired SUV, as Toyota continues to fulfil orders of the relatively new vehicle. A total of 2847 sales were registered for the large SUV for the month, which places it well ahead of both the Ford Everest (1679 sales) and Isuzu MU-X (786 sales). In the Upper Large SUV segment, the Patrol (621 sales) outsold the LC300 (413 sales).

The Blue Oval registered a total of 3993 sales for its Ranger 4x4 variants, giving it a comprehensive lead on the sales charts ahead of the Prado (2847) and HiLux (2794). It was then a tight tussle between the Everest (1679) and D-MAX (1677) for the remaining spots in the top five on the 4x4 charts.

VFACTs data from January 2025 also indicates that buyers have slightly shifted away from the Passenger (-3.6 per cent compared to January 2024) and LCV (-1.7 per cent) segments, preferring instead to opt for an SUV (+5.3 per cent).

Also interesting is the growing appetite for Hybrid and PHEV vehicles. Comparing January 2024 to January 2025 shows a massive spike in sales for both Hybrid from 9791 to 14,836 (+51.5 per cent) and, on a smaller scale, PHEV, from 1012 to 1908 (+88.5 per cent). At the opposite end of the spectrum is the decline of both diesel (-12.3 per cent) and petrol (-9.0 per cent) sales. Consumers have also appeared to waver in their desire for all-electric vehicles, with electric sales dropping a massive 38.5 per cent.

“Sales of hybrids and plug-in hybrid vehicles continued to grow and now make up nearly one in five of new sales representing 17.1 per cent and 2.2 per cent of sales respectively,” said FCAI Chief Executive, Tony Weber.

“However, sales of battery electric vehicles were remarkably low and based on data from all sources, EVs accounted for just 4.4 per cent of sales, the lowest since October 2022. This is a major concern because consumers are turning away from EVs at the time the Commonwealth Government has introduced the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard.

“The industry continues to increase the range of zero and low-emission vehicles providing consumers with an increased choice of models and varying price points. However, the Government needs to reconsider the steps it can take to build consumer confidence in EVs, otherwise their ambitious NVES targets will not be met,” Weber said.

The overall best-selling cars in January 2025 were the Toyota RAV4 (5076 sales), Ford Ranger (4254 sales), Toyota HiLux (3302 sales), Toyota Prado (2847 sales), and Mitsubishi Outlander (2090 sales).

Best-selling 4x4s in January 2025 1: Ford Ranger 3993 2. Toyota LandCruiser Prado 2847 3. Toyota HiLux 2794 4. Ford Everest 1679 5. Isuzu D-MAX 1677 6. Mitsubishi Triton 1051 7. Mazda BT-50 991 8. Isuzu MU-X 786 9. Toyota LC70 730 10. Nissan Navara 717



