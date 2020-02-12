SUVs and 4x4 utes continue to lead the recovery in the local new car market, but the overall market is still down 16.1 per cent for the year to November compared to 2019.

That said, November 2020 sales were up 12.4 per cent over November 2019, showing that the recovery is well and truly in full swing.

This comes as the government announced the country is out of the pandemic-created recession earlier than expected.

Look at the year-to-date numbers and it is clear the Ranger and Hilux are the biggest-selling 4x4s in the country, with each of them selling close to double the amount of units as the third-placed Prado.

The Hilux is the biggest-selling vehicle in the country when you combine 4x2 and 4x4 sales, but it would take a miracle for the Toyota to topple the Ford in overall 4x4 sales this year.

The November success of the Hilux can be attributed to the updated model, with a gruntier 500Nm engine and revisions inside and out. The popularity of the updated engine flows on to the Prado, which took third place for the month and leaps ahead of the Triton for third spot on the podium year-to-date.

The big loser for November is the Nissan Navara, which is dropping down the table almost as fast as the Holden Colorado, a car that is no longer sold in Australia. Usually a top-five seller the Navara tanked to eighth in November, with the LDV T60 hot on its heels. The bolder-looking 2021 Navara that was unveiled back in October can’t come soon enough for Nissan Australia.

The smaller SUVs rarely get a mention here as there are so few of them that are genuine off-road-capable 4x4s, but the little Suzuki Jimny holds it own in the Light SUV category with 2180 sales so far in 2020. The top seller in this class is the Mazda CX-3, which dominates with 12,620 sales to November.

Just one more month of new car sales before we wrap up what has been a poor year in so many ways; let’s see if the positions change in December.

4X4 SALES: NOVEMBER 2020

Toyota Hilux: 3854 Ford Ranger: 3829 Toyota Prado: 2602 Toyota LC200: 1981 Isuzu D-MAX: 1533 Mitsubishi Triton: 1287 Toyota LC79: 966 Nissan Navara: 885 LDV T60: 871 Isuzu MU-X: 848

4X4 SALES: YEAR TO DATE (NOVEMBER 2020)