Snapshot Marathon meeting with strong public support

Noise issues raised by track neighbours

Determination to be made on July 13

The Goulburn Mulwaree Council has delayed its decision on Wakefield Park Raceway’s development application during a six-hour meeting.

The extraordinary meeting was held by the Council on Tuesday night, which saw 18 presenters speak during the public forum section.

The debate has stemmed from Wakefield Park’s development application for new facilities, including updated garages, a new corporate space, and an off-road experience area. It was revealed last week that Goulburn Mulwaree Council’s planning department advised councillors to vote against approving it.

Both sides of the issue were heard on Tuesday night. Most of the discussion surrounded the number of days Wakefield Park should be allowed to operate, and acceptable noise levels on those days.

Neighbours of the track expressed concern about what they say is excessive noise , as well as the measurement techniques used. While most said they support the track’s continued operation and proposed facilities, issues were raised over the current “level and frequency” of vehicle noise.

John Boston, owner of Wakefield Park-based Trackschool, spoke in favour of the application and said existing noise controls are already stringent.

“I started racing at the facility in 1995. I still own the same car… I had no issues racing it back then but now I’ve had to change the muffler to suit the dB meter which is recording the noise.”

The Council voted to adjourn the meeting on Wakefield Park until July 13, pending the resolution of 18 points of contention.