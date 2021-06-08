Win a wedding at Red CentreNATS!

A TRIP to the Red CentreNATS in Alice Springs always offers unforgettable moments. After all, it’s a three-day, action-packed horsepower extravaganza in one of the most beautiful places in the nation. But for one lucky couple, this year’s festival (3-5 September) will be particularly memorable, as the RCN team is offering the chance to win a wedding experience worth $15,000!
The competition has been organised by the Northern Territory Major Events Company with the backing of Andy Lopez and his Summernats team. “Only at Red CentreNATS does loving your car lead to real-life love,” says Lopez. “Spending all that time and money on car projects normally has the opposite effect. The wedding of the century is going to be a lot of fun!”
It will be the first wedding held as part of RCN, though proposals have been made during prior events. Entrant Ross Mayes took a knee on-stage in 2019, having met fiancée Hayley at the previous year’s show.
Included in the massive prize is a wedding ceremony at Blatherskite Park and reception at Lasseters Centre of Entertainment for up to 20 guests, plus a food and drinks package, accommodation at Crowne Plaza Lasseters, videography, hair and make-up, flowers and heaps more. Of course, there’s also a photoshoot with the newlyweds’ car on offer, and the chance to lead RCN’s iconic Street Parade.
To get in the running, simply record a video shorter than one minute explaining why you’d love to get married at Red CentreNATS. To be eligible, you’ll need to have either spectator or entrant tickets for the event. Entries are open for both unhitched couples and married partners looking to renew their vows, so don’t be dismayed if you’ve already tied the knot.
The wedding will be just a fraction of what’s on offer at the show, with RCN’s staples of drag racing, burnouts and street cruising to be joined by grass events, motorkhana, 4WD events and plenty more.
You’ll find more details and the entry page at the Red CentreNATS website. Entries are now open, so get in in the running before 8 July 2021.
