Subscribe
News

Win a wedding at Red CentreNATS!

Here’s your chance to tie the knot at RCN in a ceremony worth $15K!

8 Jun 2021
Jack Houlihan
Red Centrenats
Gallery11

A TRIP to the Red CentreNATS in Alice Springs always offers unforgettable moments. After all, it’s a three-day, action-packed horsepower extravaganza in one of the most beautiful places in the nation. But for one lucky couple, this year’s festival (3-5 September) will be particularly memorable, as the RCN team is offering the chance to win a wedding experience worth $15,000!

Street Machine Features Redcentrenats 4 CT 0361
11

The competition has been organised by the Northern Territory Major Events Company with the backing of Andy Lopez and his Summernats team. “Only at Red CentreNATS does loving your car lead to real-life love,” says Lopez. “Spending all that time and money on car projects normally has the opposite effect. The wedding of the century is going to be a lot of fun!”

It will be the first wedding held as part of RCN, though proposals have been made during prior events. Entrant Ross Mayes took a knee on-stage in 2019, having met fiancée Hayley at the previous year’s show.

MORE Gallery: Red CentreNATS 2020
Street Machine Features Redcentrenats 4 CT 2014
11

Included in the massive prize is a wedding ceremony at Blatherskite Park and reception at Lasseters Centre of Entertainment for up to 20 guests, plus a food and drinks package, accommodation at Crowne Plaza Lasseters, videography, hair and make-up, flowers and heaps more. Of course, there’s also a photoshoot with the newlyweds’ car on offer, and the chance to lead RCN’s iconic Street Parade.

To get in the running, simply record a video shorter than one minute explaining why you’d love to get married at Red CentreNATS. To be eligible, you’ll need to have either spectator or entrant tickets for the event. Entries are open for both unhitched couples and married partners looking to renew their vows, so don’t be dismayed if you’ve already tied the knot.

MORE EH MAD wins the 2020 Red CentreNATS Grand Champion award
Street Machine Features Redcentrenats 4 CT 3854
11

The wedding will be just a fraction of what’s on offer at the show, with RCN’s staples of drag racing, burnouts and street cruising to be joined by grass events, motorkhana, 4WD events and plenty more.

You’ll find more details and the entry page at the Red CentreNATS website. Entries are now open, so get in in the running before 8 July 2021.

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Street Machine magazine

Subscribe to Street Machine and save up to 39%
Street Machine is the bible of Aussie modified auto culture, celebrating wild muscle cars, customs and hot rods – and the incredible humans who create them.

Subscribe

 

Jack Houlihan
Journalist

We recommend

NEWS

Facebook Car Scams
News

Online car sales scams on the rise

Think you wouldn’t fall for an online car sales scam? Maybe think again

5 Jun 2021
Simon Telford
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.