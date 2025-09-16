Picking a winner from the 15 new Chinese car brands in Australia will give you an ice cream headache.

It’s tough enough just to know the exact number of newbies, with ‘old timer’ MG joined by aggressive BYD and GWM, then Leapmotor and Smart and JAC arriving, and Skywell, Aio, Changan and Jetour being promised for some time in the future.

Which one is best and why? It’s too early for anyone to know. Plenty of the newbies look good, a few drive well, and lots promise EV excitement and ‘all the bells and whistles’ in showrooms. Pricing is sharp, too.

The BYD Shark 6 – a success story in Australia

But who will still be here in five years? How will they cope with Australian roads and weather conditions? Will the dealers do a good job – if they even have dealers – and will they be properly supported from China? Can they tame their crazily-sensitive driver-assistance systems or damp their Happy Hopperz

suspension?

Right now, the answer to most questions is: “Don’t know”.

One of my dealer mates has just handed back a Chinese new-car franchise. There’s no need to name the name, except he told the importer “Your brand is bad for my brand”.

Another dealer mate, let’s call him George, is trying his best to pick the right fit for his multi-franchise business.

“Trying to pick a winner at the moment is like putting money on a roulette wheel,” he says. “But you don’t even know when the wheel is going to top spinning. And there are more numbers being added all the time.”

So how can an average new-car buyer make the right decision?

MG’s recently introduced QS large suv

Sitting at the wheel, we can say most of the Chinese newbies are adequate. Someone told me that was a good thing, but it’s not. As a long-time judge of cars, I would much prefer something to be either good or bad, not sitting in the blandoid middle ground where it’s adequate but nothing more.

All cars provide transport, but they could and should be so much more. A good car can make you smile, turn a trip into an adventure, or become an escape machine. Even a humble Suzuki Swift can be fun.

Right now, as we drive into the second half of 2025, there are predictions that 43 per cent of new-car sales in Australia will be Chinese within a decade. BYD originally said it intended to be #1 in showrooms by the end of the decade, although it has since dialled that back to ‘only’ a top-five place.

Kia boss Damien Meredith is talking openly about the Chinese future, as well as giving his view of the political landscape that will set the scene for the car world in 2035.

Kia’s heavily promoted Tasman ute

“Forty-three per cent of probably what will be a 1.3 or 1.4-million market is a lot of Chinese cars. If you’re a Korean manufacturer, or Japanese manufacturer, it doesn’t leave much to fight over,” he says. “We believe our growth will continue over that time. We believe in sustainable growth and we’re sure that will continue.”

So, despite the challenge from China, he is taking an optimistic view.

“Over the next six-to-nine years we are going to have a Labor government. It will definitely be nine. It seems impossible for the coalition to come back from where they are at this time.

“I think there will probably be more legislation put in place by Federal Labor to have an effect on the fabric of Australia. There will be some impact on the motor industry. But I think it will allow the auto business to continue to grow.”

Besides, there are only three choices.

“You can leave the market. You can shrink to what you think is fair and reasonable. Or you can take the view that we’re taking,” Meredith says. “For all of us, it’s a pretty good industry to be in. All of us will still have jobs, if we decide to. Cars will still be required in Australia.”

This article originally appeared in the September 2025 issue of Wheels magazine. Subscribe here and gain access to 12 issues for $109 plus online access to every Wheels issue since 1953.