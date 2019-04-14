Update 1: Accidental upgrade

Ron’s trusty old steed loses a rear leg in the Vic High Country, prompting a thorough replacement of worn parts.

THE OLD Patrol let me down recently, both literally and figuratively. We were coming home from an enjoyable weekend up in the Vic High Country and had just got onto the Crooked River Road, when with hardly any warning the rear wheel on the Patrol parted company with the rest of the vehicle. Talk about being dumped.

I could have repaired it myself as I had spare wheel studs onboard, but being inherently lazy and so close to civilisation I opted for a recovery and a repair job, and the boys at ARB Bairnsdale helped us out at a moment’s notice.

Then it was back to Outback 4WD in Bayswater, where they replaced all the studs on all the wheels. By all accounts studs can stretch after years of hard work and changing rims and, sooner or later, they break; and if you don’t do the wheel nuts up correctly, wheels can part company. Patrols, it seems, are more liable to do that than some other vehicles; I guess I was lucky I was on a major dirt road and not halfway up Billy Goat Bluff.

It’s been a while since the old girl has been in the mag, and we’ve done a bit of preventative maintenance over the past few months, not the least of which was a new rear diff housing. I had cracked the original back at about the 200K mark, and I had it welded more than once between then and the 400K the Patrol has now done. With another welding job required, I decided it was best to replace it.

Around the same time I had Outback 4WD replace all the rubbers and bushes on trailing arms and the like, as well as fit braided brake lines to all the brakes. To help with the cooling of the radiator we fitted a GQ fan and drive hub; the fans shift more air than a standard GU fan but make more noise in the process.

I replaced the light bar that had been sitting on top of my ARB bullbar with a more discreet Lightforce single-row light bar fitted with combo spot and flood LEDs. It might be smaller and draw less power, but the light output is amazing. Wanting to improve the standard headlights, I opted for a replacement Narva Ultima LED globes which are a direct replacement for halogen globes.

As many of you would know you can easily opt for a high-performance halogen globe and, while they throw a better light, you sacrifice longevity. With the new LED light you get a bright white light coupled to a stated life of 30,000 hours. I’d be more than happy with a third of that.

Now with better lights, new studs so the wheels don’t come off, and with a full service and oil change, the Patrol is ready to hit the road and the bush tracks once more

4x4 Shed Log 1: 2001 Nissan Patrol

Current mileage: 393,000km

Date acquired: 2001

Price: $44,000

Mileage since last update: 35,000km

Average fuel consumption: 17L/100km

Update 2: Box fresh

Ron’s Patrol cops a well-earned service, with a rebuilt gearbox and new transfer box among the changes.

Over the past few months the 2001 Nissan Patrol has been having a holiday on the south coast of NSW and up in the high country of Victoria.

On these trips the gearbox occasionally growled at me and, as we clocked up more kilometres, it became more regular. With 400,000km on the clock I guess I shouldn’t complain, so before it expired on me completely and left me stranded somewhere in the scrub I thought I’d better do something about it.

Off we went to Outback 4WD in Bayswater (Vic) and they soon had the gearbox out and sent off for a rebuild. It turned out that all the bearings were showing signs of wear, while the gears themselves were pretty good; so a few grand later we had the ’box back at the workshop and ready to go back in.

While the ’box was out we also machined the flywheel and fitted a new clutch. Again I went for a Safari Tuff clutch from Exedy, as the previous Safari unit had performed faultlessly over the last 250,000km or so in all sorts of terrain and towing different sized vans and campers. The clutch was still okay and wasn’t causing any problems – and it probably would have lasted another 20-30,000km – but it made sense to drop in a new one while the ’box was out.

Previously, I had learned my lesson with two OE clutches failing in the first 150,000km, so I knew they weren’t the units I wanted. Exedy claim the Safari clutch offers 25 per cent more clamping pressure without any noticeable effort on your part, and I’ve certainly found that. I had also been warned on both occasions that the clutch can rattle and be a bit noisy, but, again, I haven’t noticed that... maybe it’s because I’m deaf in one ear.

The transfer box with the Marks 4WD Adaptors low-range gearing in it was also overhauled with new bearings; although, again, it wasn’t really necessary. I’ve found the extra-low range gearing the Marks 4WD Adaptors mod has given me is handy when I’m towing in the really rough stuff, as the extra torque available and the low speed you can enter an obstacle with is not only handy, but there is less chance of doing damage to panels and vital underneath components.

As well as the gearbox and transfer box the crew at Outback overhauled the front axle CV joints, swivel hub seals and bearings. With the exhaust showing signs of wear and tear and a few broken brackets, we patched it up for another round or two in the scrub.

However, it won’t be long before we’ll have to source a replacement unit and, at this stage, I have no idea which one to go for. As I intend to keep the old girl for a few more years, perhaps a stainless steel unit is the way to go. If anyone has a recommendation, let us know.

Finally, with a service the old Patrol rolled out of the workshop ready to hit the road once more, the first trip being a quick run up to the scrub beyond Broken Hill at Easter.

We might see you on the road.

4x4 Shed Log 2: 2001 Nissan Patrol

Current mileage: 413,000km

Mileage since last update: 20,000km

Average fuel consumption: 16L-17L/100km

Update 3: Under pressure

It’s far from plain-sailing for Ron’s Patrol over the past few months.

We’ve had a few hard months in the ol’ Patrol. First we headed for Central Australia and explored the East MacDonnell Ranges, before wandering along the Plenty Highway and then down the Hay River Track into the Simpson and on to Birdsville. With hardly time to catch my breath, or for the Patrol to have a rest, we turned around and followed my son and his Moon Tours trip across the Madigan Line back to Alice Springs. Without any further ado we then headed to Cairns and up to Cape York, running all the hard tracks including Frenchman’s, the OTL and the Old Coach Road to Maytown.

Before setting out we fitted a new set of Cooper AT3 XLT tyres, but the tyre-fitting place replaced some of the wheel nuts with the wrong ones, which kinda buggered the threads on the studs. Luckily the crew at Outback 4WD picked up on the fault while the rig was being serviced and undertaking a pre-trip inspection, otherwise I’m sure I would have lost a wheel or more.

Anyway, the AT3s are performing beautifully and we’ve punished them in all sorts of terrain over the last 12,000km or so, from desert sand to Cape York mud to rocky trails. They are quiet, responsive and steer well on both blacktop and dirt, while the fuel economy has improved over the more aggressive ST Maxx tyres we had been running for some time. Well, you’d hope that’s the case when you go to a less aggressive tyre.

However, we’ve had our fair share of issues while on the road. In the Eastern Macs I had a ‘knock’ coming from the front wheel which turned out to be a castor bush flogging out. A quick phone call to the ARB Alice Springs crew and a trip into town and we were soon on our merry way.

North of the Plenty Highway, where we went wandering and exploring, the Patrol developed a coolant leak from the bottom hose on the radiator. It turned out to be just a faulty hose clamp but it again highlighted the importance of regularly checking the vehicle when on an outback trip.

Then, while wandering over the floodplain of the Diamantina south of Birdsville, I noticed a couple of missing bolts on one of my free-wheeling hubs, with the hub very loose. That seems to have left the hub damaged and noisy at times, but it got us home.

The next thing, during the course of the two crossings of the Simpson Desert, I noticed the front-end was bouncing more than normal. With no time, we waited until we got to Cairns and had the rig serviced by Wayne Boylett Mechanical (wayneboylett.com.au), where he picked up on the two (!) busted front springs. No wonder we were bouncing. Another rushed call, this time to ARB Cairns, for a couple of OME springs and we were soon on our way.

The Cape York trip was pretty uneventful for the Patrol; although, a few other vehicles in our group had issues which kept us on our toes and working into the night to keep them going, but that is another story. Suffice to say, the Patrol is now back at Outback 4WD (outback4wd.com.au) in Bayswater, getting a good going over and a major revamp.

4x4 Shed Log 3: 2001 Nissan Patrol

Current mileage: 428,000km

Mileage since last update: 15,000km

Average fuel consumption: 15L-16L/100km

Update 4: Tough Lovin'

Ronnie’s Patrol gets new CVs, shocks and free-wheeling hubs... well, when they finally arrive.

Following on from our previous update, the ol’ Patrol was in more dire straits than we originally thought.

I knew something was wrong as we clambered out of a canyon that had formed at the Palm Creek crossing up on Cape York. The ol’ girl got hung-up at the top of the bank and it was noted then that, even with front locker engaged, there was no drive going to one of the wheels; a bad sign.

We mucked around with the hub and got some semblance of drive out of it, and we continued on the OTL track and then the Laura-Mayfield road without any further issues, barring the occasional growl from the front end. Still, she got us home with barely a whimper ... well, maybe a snarl or an occasional clatter from the front end, but that was all.

When looking for the growl back at Outback 4WD, it became obvious it was more than a noisy free-wheeling hub.

It was then I learnt from the experienced gurus at Outback 4WD that while there are good free-wheeling hubs, there are better ones. After a bit of deliberation I ordered a set of genuine Nissan manual free-wheeling hubs (no auto-lock facility) as found on the Nissan GU cab-chassis. They’re not particularly cheap, and as we go to press we’re still waiting for them to come in – maybe they are on back-order from Japan!

In the meantime we had a good look at the axles and CV joints. While neither of the CVs featured broken teeth, busted cages or worn balls, one of the CVs was decidedly stiff in its articulation, so we thought we’d change both. The axles again had nothing really wrong with them but were showing the strain of more than 430,000km of travel, so we changed both. Again we opted for a set of genuine axles and nothing super-duper or costing a grand or more. The diff itself was still in fine form, so we let that be.

While we were giving the Patrol a good going-over, I also decided to change the shocks. I’ve had OME Sport shocks on for a number of years now and, while I’ve been more than happy with them, I thought I’d fit a set of Koni 90 Series Raid shocks to each corner.

It’s been a long time since I’ve had Konis on my 4WD (the last was on my 75 Series Troopy more than 25 years ago) and as yet I haven’t even driven out of the driveway with the new shocks, so I’ll wait until I’ve used them on a rough track or two before I let you know more about them. Suffice to say, they are more expensive than many other brands on the market; but going on my previous experience, if you want a good shock that will go the distance and you don’t want to go to a remote canister set-up, then the Konis are worth looking at.

Check them out at: www.toperformance.com.au

4x4 Shed Log 4: 2001 Nissan Patrol

Current mileage: 428,000km

Mileage since last update: 0km

Average fuel consumption: 15L-16L/100km

