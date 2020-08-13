2020 Isuzu D-MAX LS-M in the 4x4 shed

KEEN readers would be well aware of our previous project vehicle, the highly modified Ford Ranger that was used on filming trips and for editorial duties over the last year or so.

Well, it was time to do something new and a bit different. We still wanted a dual-cab ute, though, as they just work for the activities we regularly undertake.

Why the D-MAX? Well, the all-new model is claimed to be leaps and bounds ahead of the previous generation in terms of refinement, and, let’s be honest, people are going crazy for them, with some dealers reporting a six-month wait for stock.

So, why not be one of the first to modify a 2020 Isuzu D-MAX. The plan was hatched, the deal signed and we’re the proud owners of a lovely new ute.

We’ve wasted no time putting the stock D-MAX to work, performing a few tasks dual-cab utes do so well including picking up some wheels and tyres and doing a tip run.

Even the 10-hour drive from Melbourne to Sydney after picking the ute up was a ripper, as I arrived home in NSW without feeling sore or fatigued, signalling this is certainly a big step forward for Isuzu. We’ve also had a little time playing off-road, testing out the new rear diff lock – and we’re stoked Isuzu finally installed one from the factory.

We’ve racked up 1200km in the new ute, and we have to say we’re impressed. The seats are great, as are the vinyl floors – a must for a hard-working 4x4. There aren’t too many complaints to mention at all yet, however it is early days. And that’s not to say we can’t make a good thing better.

So, what are the plans? Well, you are just going to have to follow the journey to see what we come up with. However, it’s safe to say this D-MAX won’t be staying stock for long, and it certainly won’t be getting used solely for mundane purposes – think full-blown touring destinations, wild off-road tracks, and many trips to the local tip.

THE DATA

RRP: $51,900

TOTAL KM: 1200

AVERAGE FUEL: 8.3L/100km