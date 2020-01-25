2020 Lexus RC300 F Sport review

Say you’re looking for a stylish, comfy coupe, but you’re looking to keep the spend under $100K. Of course, it must also be fun to drive. How does Lexus’ RC300 F Sport stack up against these criteria?

Stylish? Yes, depending on your own personal tastes of course, the current RC is a good-looking thing. In this guise, the F Sport, there are even a few extra bits and pieces that give is a less ‘base model’ vibe without launching it into the upper realms of RC pricing. Hang on, you can get an RC350 for less than this?

How it works is Lexus’s pricing is separated, in this case, by trim level rather than engines. The turbo-four powered RC300 and the V6-powered RC350 cost $74K (as we have here) and $77K in F Sport variants. Really, the V6 is worth the extra couple of thousand dollars.

Aside from the occasional engine struggle, and the unpleasant sound it makes doing so, the RC300 F Sport is a pleasant thing to cruise in or take for a quick punt. It handles well, is fitted with grippy Bridgestones, and once up to speed can carry a fair bit of speed with poise.

It feels composed, predictable, and well-balanced. Its steering won’t amaze, but it does the job and suits the relatively gentle ride. If you really can’t stretch for the RC350, this is fine, but the V6 is definitely a step up.

2020 LEXUS RC300 F SPORT SPECS:

Engine: 2.0-litre inline-4, turbo

Power: 180kW @ 5000rpm

Torque: 350Nm @ 1650rpm

Drive: RWD

Weight: 1620kg

Price: $74,321