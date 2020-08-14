2021 Audi RS Q8 review

“We’ve raised a bit of a monster” spouts Audi’s advertising material for the RS Q8, but it doesn’t specify which type of monster they’re referring to. Is it a friendly, cuddly one, like Mike and Scully from Pixar’s Monsters, Inc? Or a terrifying tear-your-head-off-and-eat-you-for-breakfast one like Godzilla?

The specifications suggest the latter, the RS Q8 sharing its drivetrain with the RS6 and RS7, a 441kW 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a mammoth 800Nm from 2200-4500rpm. This is sufficient to push it to 100km/h in just 3.8sec and fling it around the Nürburgring in 7min42.253sec, quicker than any other SUV.

MORE 2021 Audi RS7 vs BMW M850i drag race

That suggests a level of dynamic competence not often found in cars like this and Audi’s monster is remarkable to drive hard. In order to do this, it relies on all sorts of improbable engineering solutions: quattro all-wheel drive that can vary the split from 40:60 to 15:85 front-to-rear depending on the driving scenario; adaptive air suspension that can adjust the ride height by up to 90mm; active anti-roll bars; 23-inch rims wearing 295/35 tyres and 420mm front brake discs with 10-piston calipers, though our test car wears the optional carbon-ceramics that save 34kg and increase the front rotor size to 440mm.

The latter is part of the $19,500 ‘RS dynamic package plus’ which also increases the top speed to an improbable 305km/h. Our tester also features the $9700 sensory package (black Alcantara headliner, 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo and front massage seats), carbon and black styling package (various exterior pieces in, ahem, carbon and black) and the grey RS design package, which slathers the interior in Alcantara.

None of these packages are really necessary and in standard $208,500 form the RS Q8 is loaded with equipment and thus rather good value, at least in the context of the mechanically similar Lamborghini Urus, which produces an extra 37kW/50Nm but asks another $180,000+ for the privilege.

Closer to home, it also undercuts Audi’s own RS6 Avant by $7500, the car that is probably the RS Q8’s closest natural rival.

MORE ABT's 544kW RS Q8-R is a 315km/h missile

For petrolheads, the choice is easy as there’s something about a fast wagon but objectively the decision is closer than you might think. After all, the latest RS6 has swollen to 2075kg, just 165kg less than its SUV cousin. Throw in the restless ride of the RS6/RS7 fitted with optional steel springs (air suspension is a different proposition) and the RS Q8 is more comfortable and, yes, more engaging to drive.

The steering is quite numb and its size can make it difficult to place on tight roads, but the chassis is adjustable under brakes and power, there’s a remarkable resistance to understeer, all-wheel steering imbues an incredible agility in tight corners and while those monster brakes are a little soft on initial application, they’re hugely powerful with some temperature in them.

Happily, selecting Dynamic mode adds just enough weight to the steering and stiffness to the suspension without going overboard and selecting a favoured combination of settings is now much easier thanks to the RS1 and RS2 buttons on the steering wheel.

The RS Q8 is good at being an SUV, too. Its significant size allows for plenty of space and 605 litres of cargo capacity, which expands to 1755 litres with the 40:20:40 split-fold rear seats stowed. If you’re buying a near-600bhp SUV, you’re probably not overly concerned with fuel consumption, but a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup not only powers the active anti-roll bars and start-stop system but can also recover up to 12kW while coasting which, according to Audi, saves up to 0.8L/100km. Cylinder-on-demand also does its bit, the V8 dropping to four cylinders on a cruise, while the all-wheel steering is extremely useful in manoeuvring this big beast in tight spaces.

MORE We drive the 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT

Audi’s mightiest SUV isn’t exactly a half-price Lamborghini Urus – it doesn’t ride as well, handle as adeptly or have the same powertrain aggression – but it’s a very convincing performance SUV. The smart money probably says save $50K and buy the SQ8 with Audi’s fantastic mild-hybrid diesel, but for those who want a true monster they’ll find a surprisingly likeable one in the RS Q8.

2021 AUDI RS Q8 SPECS

Engine: 3996cc V8, DOHC, 32v, twin-turbo

Power: 441kW @ 6000rpm

Torque: 800Nm @2200-4500rpm

0-100km/h: 3.8sec (claimed)

Weight: 2240kg

Price: $208,500

Rating: 4.0/5

Like: Dynamically capable; devastatingly quick; plush ride quality on air suspension

Dislike: Purists will choose an RS6; out-gunned by expensive Lambo Urus