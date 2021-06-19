2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L review: first drive

Snapshot All new Jeep Grand Cherokee L launched in the USA

Due in Australia in Q4 2021

Due in Australia in Q4 2021

New platform with three row seating Jeep USA has pulled the wraps off its new three-row premium 4x4 wagon the Grand Cherokee L. More than just a Grand Cherokee with some added booty and a third row seat, this is an all-new vehicle that replaces the Mercedes Benz-derived platform of the current GC with a new architecture borrowed from the Fiat stable and adapted to a large off road capable wagon. The Grand Cherokee L is due to go on sale in Australia in Q4 of 2021 as a 2022 model, with local specification and pricing to be announced closer to that launch date. In the USA, The Grand Cherokee L starts at US$38,995 through to US$63,995, so it's cheaper there than a Land Cruiser 200 Series. There are four specifications offered in the US, starting with Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit. The Grand Cherokee L is the first new vehicle to come out of Jeep's new three-million-foot Mack assembly plant, the first new auto manufacturing in Detroit in 30 years. 11 In creating this new chassis, Jeep incorporated 70 percent high-strength steel to improve rigidity and reduce mass. The use of aluminum in the bonnet, tailgate, suspension, steering knuckles, and engine cradle reduced weight further; more than 100 kilograms total. To lower the center of gravity and accommodate the new body lines, the engine sits deeper in the bay and is now attached to the front drive axle. This configuration allows for increased ground clearance and reduces noise and vibration on the road. MORE 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee S-Limited review 11 ON ROAD We put this new technology through the paces during a half-day road trip to the Chelsey Proving Grounds. Our drive was in a GCL Summit model fitted with the 266kW and 528Nm 5.7-litre Hemi V8 engine. The base engine is the venerable 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, producing 216kW and 348Nm of torque. 11 First impressions were a little jarring. I was sure it possessed the trail capability expected from a seven-slot grill, but slipping into the hand-crafted leather seat and glancing around, I wondered if I'd walked into the wrong drive program? This was not my granddaddy's Grand Wagoneer. Leather and hardwoods throughout, ambient LED lighting under the dash and seats, a frameless instrument panel, and four-station HVAC system. Was this really a Jeep? Rolling out of the gates, I toggled the drive mode selector to 'Sport' and made my way through the streets of Detroit. Finding the expressway onramp, I pressed the skinny pedal to the floor. Keeping my eyes above the dash, I watched the speedo on the heads-up display spin north as the Hemi V8 launched me from zero to the fast lane in a heartbeat. New is a fully electric power steering system, which I was initially apprehensive about, but on the road it is very smooth, had a natural feel, and seamlessly adapted between slow parking lot turns to sensitive lane changes at highway speeds. Pulling off the highway onto a labyrinth of country roads, I pushed the Grand through tight corners at a spirited pace. Steering was light and predictable, the 52/48 (fore/aft) weight distribution provided balanced handling, and the combination of twin-tube gas shocks and variable-rate air suspension rendered a sportscar feel.

In a clear section I dodged the wheel hard left and then right to emulate an emergency lane change. The return-to-center cycle, where the vehicle stabilizes, was measured in fractions. Emergency braking was immediate and dead straight, thanks to the larger rotors (354mm front, 350mm rear) and calipers, and an effective ABS. The Grand Cherokee L is rated to tow up to 3200kg in the USA and has a very healthy payload for the 4x4 wagon. The top-spec 4x4 Summit model weighs in at 2395kg, yet has a 1190kg payload. Overland and Summit models are available with a two-speed transfer case for off road driving. INTERIOR It was a hot, humid Detroit day and the sun beat through the dual-pane sunroof like a blast furnace. Comfort was achieved by pressing a few buttons to close the sunshade, activating the ventilated seats, and setting my temperature preference on the four-zone HVAC system. This new model has a lower belt line, which leaves more real estate available for glass. The increased visibility from the driver’s seat was appreciated as I worked my way through commuter traffic. 11 I took advantage of the highway time to savor the Grand Cherokee L’s plush interior and explore the plethora of pages on the Gen 5 Uconnect LCD screen. First was the 360-degree Surround-View camera system. Not only can you monitor traffic around you, but interior cameras allow you to watch your kids as they smear peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on each other. There is also a night vision mode, which incorporates thermographic technology to increase the reach of the headlights. In turn, infrared cameras pick up heat signatures on the horizon, whether it be a car’s exhaust, stray dog, or wayward child. Where this comes into play is in the AI driver assist modes. 11 MORE 2021 4X4OTY contender: Jeep Gladiator Rubicon While I'm not fan of electronic nannies, the onboard safety systems in this vehicle can be lifesavers. Stability control, Drowsy Driver Alert, Collision Avoidance Assistance, Active Cruise Control, Blind-spot monitoring and more to keep you and your family safely cruising down the road. Scrolling through various screens on the frameless instrument panel (accessed via fingertip controls on the steering wheel), we find engine vitals, tire pressure, fuel range and economy, and a dozen informational options. Above, I watched my six through a digital rearview mirror that utilizes the backup camera. 11 A number of efforts have been made to stay abreast of the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) standards, including engine start-stop, variable valve timing, cylinder deactivation during highway cruising, active grille shutters, and electrically assisted brakes. Another fuel-saving measure lays within the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission with two overdrive gears allow the engine to purr gently while cruising down the highway, seamlessly kicking down a few notches when additional power is needed. 11 In addition to doing a full makeover of the platform, the new Grand will accommodate seven passengers. During the day I made it a point to settle into the second and third-row seats. I’m six feet tall with a medium build, and I’m happy to say I fit in all of them. The interior can be ordered with seats for six or seven occupants.

My last indulgences were to activate the back massager, link my iPhone to the Uconnect system (which features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and crank up the 950-watt McIntosh audio system. The symphonic quality of its 19 speakers was sublime, and a dozen pulsing fingers buried within the 16-way adjustable seat worked their magic on my back, nearly putting me to sleep. And lest I forget the wealth of USB power points, satellite navigation, and 4G hotspot for up to eight devices. 11 MORE Hemi V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 tested off-road OFF ROAD The Chelsey Proving Grounds, a massive complex west of Detroit, is where Jeep goes to test, evaluate, and crash anything and everything. It also has an extensive off-road area replete with a Rubicon-style sluice, hill climbs, wet and dry skid pads, and creek crossings. Gone are the days of transfer case shift levers, and in the Grand Cherokee's case, even an engagement button. All four-wheel drive models now feature full-time active transfer cases, which automatically detect when the front drive axle needs to be engaged and how much bias it requires. 11 I toggled the Select-Terrain lever to Rock mode—there are five including Auto, Sport, Snow, and Mud/Sand—and nosed up to the sluice box, a hill climb strewn with bowling ball-sized boulders. The Quadra-Lift air suspension raised the vehicle 60 millimeters, and I inched my way up with the help of its rear electronic limited slip differential. On the backside was a steep descent, which was made easy by variable-speed hill descent control. Next up was a loose hill climb, and again the rear limited slip and traction control helped me clear the top without issue. It is not often that the average person needs to ford deep water, but it is nice to know this new Grand will handle 600mm with room to spare. If I have one grievance, it would be with the monster brakes. While their function is world-class, the larger the rotors and calipers, the larger the wheels must be to accommodate them (options are 18- to 21-inch diameter). While this is great for highway performance, reduced rolling resistance, and increased fuel economy, the accompanying low-profile tires offer less sidewall, thus limiting the ability to air down when you get in a bog when off road. 11 SUMMARY Would I pick this vehicle for a trip across the Rubicon Trail or up the Old Telegraph Track to Cape York? Maybe not, but that's what the Wrangler is built for. However, if I needed a superbly comfortable, fully capable off-roader with room for my wife, a gaggle of kids, and the dog, the new Grand Cherokee L fits the bill quite well. The amount of thought and resources that went into this new vehicle is truly impressive.