2025 Isuzu MU-X review: Updated tech and new flagship model for revised seven-seater

8.0 /10 Score Things we like Off-road functionality

Scope for modification

Gotta love the 4JJ1 Not so much Price rise, but not by much

Some on-road gripes

No USB-A in centre console

In its attempt to combat tightening NVES regulations in the coming years, IUA has admitted it is currently considering a number of powertrain options already seen in other parts of the world – a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel and 1.9-litre hybrid in Thailand, and an all-electric D-MAX in Norway – but the brand is steadfast in its vision that it will only bring options that are suited to Australian conditions and consumers. News Isuzu UTE Australia considering multiple powertrain options to combat NVES regulations 2.2-litre turbo-diesel and 1.9-litre hybrid “under study”, with all-electric BEV also under review 21 Feb 2025 For now, though, the 4JJ1 continues to be resolute in its performance. Heralded for being tough and reliable, the 3.0-litre powertrain gets on with the job with minimal fuss. Seriously capable when the going gets tough off-road – especially when combined with the part-time 4x4 system, rear diff lock, and Rough Terrain mode – the engine is equally nimble on the highway. It’ll sit at 100km/h at around 1500rpm and effortlessly whittle away the miles. Still, the six-speed automatic isn’t the smoothest shifting transmission on the 4x4 market – the 10-speeder mated to the Everest’s bi-turbo is far more slick – and some throttle lag remains when pushing the accelerator pedal into the footwell when overtaking. Fuel consumption is listed at 8.3L/100km, and previous testing of this engine – when combining on- and off-road driving – puts it more realistically at around 11.0L. With an 80-litre fuel tank, that should, in theory, still allow for plenty of kilometres between fuel stops. News Is Isuzu UTE Australia planning an MU-X Blade? Could IUA and Walkinshaw collaborate for an MU-X Blade? 21 Feb 2025 For MY25, Isuzu has also revised the MU-X’s suspension across the range, with all models benefitting from retuned dampers with 6.6-per-cent larger diameter pistons – the internal diameter is up from 30mm to 32mm. Without driving back-to-back with the previous model, it was hard to discern whether this has had a noticeable effect on performance. No doubt it has. We’re told there’s potential for even more improvement should IUA consider another collaboration with Walkinshaw for an MU-X Blade. But that’s a wait and see.

Also updated for 2025 is the Lane Keep Assist function which has been refined to actively maintain the vehicle’s position in the centre of the lane, “rather than reacting to the outer lane markings”. When activated, we found the MU-X would often ping-pong between lines in its attempt to pin-point its positioning, creating a sense of anxiety when vehicles were positioned either side of the vehicle. Once settled and on dead-straight roads, though, the vehicle would remain in the centre of the lane. We’d be using this function fleetingly, if at all. Overall, though, you’ll no doubt be glad to hear, the vehicle’s driver-monitoring systems aren’t overbearing and are scaled appropriately. Off-road performance Where the MU-X makes up for some of its shortcomings on bitumen is its versatility to transition from tarmac to dirt with ease. To IUA’s credit – we were running highway terrain tyres on 20–inch wheels (X-Terrain) – they took the convoy of journos to a seriously difficult off-road track within the Black Duck Valley 4x4 park in Brisbane, where we were able to properly sample the MU-X’s off-road potential with the rear diff locked and Rough Terrain mode engaged. Rough Terrain Mode was first implemented when this-generation MU-X debuted late in 2021, and the traction control system has now been refined to work across a broader range of surfaces. In theory, activating RTM in combination with a locked rear differential should make the MU-X an extremely proficient off-roader … and it does. The convoy of vehicles walked up the track which no showroom-stock vehicle should dare tread. 61 Isuzu also refined the existing Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, to be a more user-friendly experience by displaying real-time pressures and temperatures on both the 7.0-inch MID and 9.0-inch infotainment screens. As a result, only the base-spec LS-M misses out on this feature.

Another handy addition for any rock-crawling fun is the underfloor view – ala, Land Rover Defender – provided by the new 360-degree surround view monitor (LS-T and X-Terrain only). It’s a clever piece of technology that makes it easier to clear big rocks and the like when off-road. Off-road specs LS-M Ground clearance 230mm Wading depth 800mm Approach angle 28.6 Departure angle 27.6 Rampover angle 22.6 LS-U Ground clearance 235mm Wading depth 800mm Approach angle 29.2 Departure angle 26.9 Rampover angle 23.1 LS-T Ground clearance 235mm Wading depth 800mm Approach angle 29.2 Departure angle 26.4 Rampover angle 23.1 X-Terrain Ground clearance 235mm Wading depth 800mm Approach angle 29.2 Departure angle 26.4 Rampover angle 23.1 Exterior The seven-seater is more aggressive in its styling, with sharper lines, chiselled angles, redesigned bi-LED headlights, and a refreshed grille noticeable at the front of the vehicle. At the rear, the cleaner design is emphasised by the inclusion of wider tail-lights tied together by a full-width trim piece. The base-spec LS-M is the only variant not equipped with a hands-free electric tailgate. 61 The LS-M also carries over the same 17-inch alloys from the MY24 model, but the rest of the line-up has been equipped with refreshed wheel and tyre combos. The LS-U now wears 18-inch alloys with a 12-spoke design; and both the LS-T and X-Terrain get 20-inch alloys, the latter dialled up a notch courtesy of the as-mentioned gloss black finish and more aggressive angles. Interior The improved interior benefits from changes to the seats, which are now covered in a high-grade cloth (LS-M and LS-U models) and perforated leather (LS-T and X-Terrain). The X-Terrain distinguishes itself courtesy of red stitching throughout. At the launch, we spent the lion’s share of our time in the X-Terrain, with these seats remaining comfortable and supportive on long drives.

Also of note is that Isuzu has replaced the chrome trimmings on the dash and steering wheel with a satin/gloss black finish. This is positive, not solely for the aesthetic change – and that it now limits pesky fingerprint markings – but the chrome used previously had a knack for reflecting sunlight directly into one’s eyeballs. Technology has also been updated for 2025, with the LS-M getting the same 4.2-inch MID as per the revised D-MAX. Meanwhile, LS-U, LS-T and X-Terrain models are now equipped with the bigger 7.0-inch MID which adds extra features such as navigation and tyre pressure monitoring prompts. 61 The infotainment system – 8.0-inch for LS-M and 9.0-inch for LS-U, LS-T and X-Terrain – features wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and from our brief experience does seem to respond a bit more briskly than the previous iteration. Tuning and volume dials have also been redesigned and neatly integrated below the infotainment screen, making it easy to control those functions when on- and off-road. Isuzu has opted to include only USB-C ports in the centre console – “everyone only uses USB-C now”, is their reasoning – so you’ll have to run a cable up to the rear-vision mirror if you want to connect to a USB-A port – just like I had to with my outdated tech.

With the third row of seats lowered, the MU-X has an ample 1119 litres of storage space available, making it an ideal choice for families who tend to chase remote campsites – put in a set of drawers, a fridge, and a roof rack up top, and voila. Things do get a bit restricted with the third row of pews upright – you’re left with just 311 litres of space – but it’s still enough to store a few packs for a weekend away. With the second and third rows both flat, there’s an impressive 2138 litres of space. 61 Head, shoulder and leg room for the driver and front passenger is liberal – 1020mm, 1460mm and 1075mm respectively. Plenty of leg room remains for the middle tier, at 915mm; with the third row limited to 850mm of leg room, which is rather tight for most adults but bearable for kids on longer trips. Isuzu has installed up to 12 (yep, 12) bottle and cup holders, as well as plenty of storage bins and pockets, so there’s no shortage of space to store maps, drink bottles, iPads, and – if you’re my family – countless wrappers, banana skins and used coffee cups. Safety Already stamped with a five-star ANCAP safety rating back in 2022, the MU-X has advanced its suite of safety repertoire by adding a range of new features including a new Gen4 stereo camera, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, updated Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Brake, a Welcome Headlight, a Digital Reversing Camera, and the as-mentioned new 360-degree surround view monitor (LS-T and X-Terrain only). 2025 Isuzu MU-X safety features 8 airbags – dual front, dual seat side, dual full-length curtain, front knee and centre (far-side)

Autonomous Emergency Braking with Turn Assist (AEB)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) - updated

Intelligent Speed Limiter (ISL)

Manual Speed Limiter

Mis-acceleration Mitigation (MAM)

Driver Attention Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) - updated

Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Trailer Sway Control (TSC)

Rear Park Assist Sensors

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)- updated

Gen4 Stereo Camera - new

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC) - new

Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB) new

Welcome Headlight - new

Digital Reversing Camera - new

360° Surround View Monitor (SVM) - new

Traffic Jam Assist - new Verdict While it’s inevitable and ultimately a good thing, the incoming NVES regulations could spell the end of Isuzu’s venerable 4JJ1. So if you want the reliability of the trusty 3.0-litre powerplant, now’s the time to sign on the dotted line for one. The 1.9-litre is no slouch by any means, but we’d be opting for the bigger-displacement engine if it was our own hard-earned. 61 The MU-X’s on-road concerns – noticeable NVH, imperfect six-speed transmission, and inconsistent lane keeping assist – can easily be overlooked for its prowess in essentially all other areas. It is stacked with safety tech, it has voluminous storage capacity, can comfortably transport large families to all corners of the map, can deviate down difficult 4x4 trails, and has plenty of potential for aftermarket modification. Plus, it remains well-priced. It should definitely be right at the top of your list if a 4x4-capable seven-seat wagon is on your wish list. Here’s a full list of features new or updated for the MY2025 MU-X 👇 LS-M (what’s new or updated only) Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keeping Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Brake

Welcome headlight

Digital reversing camera

Revised Rough Terrain mode

Updated polyurethane-wrapped steering wheel

Updated high-grade cloth trim seven-seat upholstery

Updated interior dashboard in matte black

Updated 4.2-inch Multi-Information Display

New 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display

3x 3.0-Amp USB-C ports

1x 2.1-Amp USB-A port for aftermarket dash camera

Updated automatic bi-LED headlights

Updated double horizontal bar grille

Updated front bumper and bonnet

Updated rear bumper and tailgate

Updated badges

Updated LED rear combination lights 61 LS-U adds (what’s new or updated only) Updated premium leather steering wheel

Updated interior dash and door trims

7.0-inch Multi-Information Display

9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen

4x 3.0-Amp USB-C ports

18-inch alloy wheels

265/60R18 Bridgestone 684II HT tyres

Updated TPMS

Updated grille and front bumper

Updated rear bumper

Updated LED fog lights with black fog light bezels 61 LS-T adds (what’s new or updated only) 360-degree Surround View Monitor

20-inch alloy wheels

265/50R20 Bridgestone 684II HT tyres

Updated leather-accented upholstery

Black headlining trim

LED ambient interior lighting (white)

Updated grille and front bumper

Updated rear bumper

Aluminium sidesteps finished in gloss black

Roof rails finished in gloss black

Front fender accents finished in gloss black

Power-folding and heated door mirrors with side cameras (gloss black)

Door handles finished in gloss black

Window trims finished in gloss black 61 X-Terrain adds (what’s new or updated only) 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels

265/50R20 Bridgestone 684II HT tyres

Updated leather-accented upholstery with red and grey stitching/leatherette

Updated interior dashboard (piano black and silver metallic)

Updated door trims (piano black)

Ambient interior lighting (red)

7.0-inch MID with red fonts, graphics and black instrument shroud

Updated grille (gloss black with front camera)

Updated LED fog lights (black fog light bezels and gloss black surrounds)

Fender flares (gloss black)

Lower body side skirt

Lower rear underbody spoiler

