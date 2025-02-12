2025 Mazda BT-50: Midlife makeover put to the test

Mazda Australia has given its BT-50 midsize ute a mild midlife makeover to keep it looking fresh with design updates including a new front-end treatment with a new grill, bumper and slim LED headlights. The light clusters incorporate the mains and high beams, DRL and parking lights, with fog lamps located in the new bumper. The grille features a bold and blunt nose giving the vehicle a more aggressive and modern look. The rear end features new tail lamps and tailgate, the latter with an easy-lift helper spring. Inside there are more upgrades with a new infotainment system, and fresh trim designs and materials depending on the model grade. Rather than a wholesale redesign it’s an evolution of what has always been one of the most stylish cabins in the midsize ute market, and one that is sure to resonate with those who appreciate such niceties. News 2025 Mazda BT-50 on sale now: Full pricing and specs revealed Prices up across the board for facelifted BT-50 29 Jan 2025 In front of the driver is a new instrument binnacle using a 107mm display in XS and XT grades and a 178mm display in higher-grade XTR, GT and SP models. The BT-50 remains powered by a choice of 1.9-litre and 3.0-litre diesel engines making a claimed 110kw/350Nm and 140kW/450Nm respectively. The smaller 1.9-litre donk is only available in the traffic-controller spec 4x2 XS single-cab. Both engines are backed by a six-speed automatic transmission.

There are six high-rider 4x2 and nine 4x4 models on offer, including pick-up and cab-chassis variants and single, Freestyle (extra-cab) and double-cab bodies. Mazda no longer offers a manual gearbox in the BT-50 stating that it accounted for less than three per cent of sales… and that figure was in decline.

In 4x4 models the drivetrain includes a part-time/dual range transfer case and a lockable differential if fitted in the rear axle. 40 A carry over from recent updates to the D-MAX, the BT-50 now gets a rough-terrain mode button which alters the calibration of the electronic traction control when you are driving over rugged terrain. Specifically, it activates the ETC earlier in the rev range to reduce wheel slip and give smoother and more controlled progress. It works well but it’s odd that Mazda (and Isuzu) couldn’t just have adopted this calibration every time you select 4x4 in the transfer case, negating the need for another button. It’s a tried-and-true powertrain that is of course part of the shared platform that comes courtesy of the Isuzu D-MAX ute with which it shares its DNA. The Isuzu 4J diesel engine has always been a strong performer with a reputation for reliability and durability, but it’s showing its age and peak power and torque outputs leave it well shy of the category leaders in terms of performance.

It’s no slouch but it feels lazy and it lacks pick up. It’s also a noisy engine when pushed under load; it’s okay at cruising speeds but when you need to put your foot down it replies with a growl. The 3.0-litre 4x4 BT-50s have a combined-cycle fuel consumption of 8.0L/100km. MORE 2025 Mazda BT-50 unmasked: New look and more features 40 The six-speed auto continues on relatively fuss free but it still has an annoying tendency to downshift on mild descents when it is not needed, increasing engine revs and bringing back that unwanted noise. It’s like having the transmission in a ‘Sport’ mode where none exists nor would it be wanted. The BT-50 runs the class standard suspension setup of coil IFS and leaf-spring live rear axle. Despite being unladen, our test vehicles were surprisingly compliant on rough forest tracks and did not display the harshness that many midsize utes do when they don’t have a load in the tray. This makes for comfortable driving in day to day conditions.

Couple this comfortable ride with the premium interior and the BT-50 feels more at home as a general-duties vehicle rather than a hard-working truck, not that it can’t do both tasks. The 4x4 BT-50s are rated to tow up to 3500kg when fitted with the appropriate towbar while payloads vary between 924kg to 1330kg depending on body style and trim level. The GCM is set at 6000kg for those towing a trailer. Huge range of aftermarket support A great story for BT-50 buyers is the extensive range of accessories that Mazda offers for it, both in genuine accessories and factory approved gear from trusted aftermarket brands. For example, along with the regular weather shields, floor mats, tub liners and tonneau covers, Mazda is one of the few brands to offer a factory-backed dual battery system for its ute. This system has been updated for this revised model and now comprises a slimline battery that mounts on the near-side rear cover of the tub, and now includes a solar-charging input and an Anderson plug to the rear for charging your trailer. MORE 2024 Mazda BT-50 review: Full range detailed 40 Other available accessories include a roof rack from Yakima, Lightforce Beats spotlights and lightbars, a Thule awning, a choice of alloy wheel styles, full hooped bullbar or a hoopless version, Decked cargo drawers, a choice of canopies, and wheel arch flares.