RAM 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 specs compared

WITH THE popularity of the Ram 1500 pushing Walkinshaw to up the production of the re-engineering process, to meet demand in Australia, the inevitable comparison between it and the new Chevy 1500 has to be made.

While you can get in to a Ram from $79,990 for the base model Express Quad cab, a closer comparison here is with the Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab V8. Even so, the Laramie starts at $99,950 to the Chevy’s $113,000.

BIGGER AND BETTER

Feature-wise the two are similarly equipped but the Chevy, being a newer model, takes a clear lead on safety equipment as it comes with forward collision warning with low-speed autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control, none of which are fitted to the Ram.

The Chevy leaps ahead on power and torque numbers, while the Ram edges back with a higher payload. Both are rated to tow 4500kg when specified accordingly.

The Chevy feels more spacious and comfortable inside and offers a more refined drive. Overall, its driving experience is preferred over the Ram. Part of the reason the Silverado is better is that it is a newer car.

The Ram 1500 sold by Ram Trucks Australia is the older DS model which, even though it is still produced new and sold as a 2020 model in the USA, has been superseded by the DT Ram. Both models are sold alongside in the US, while RTA says it will be 2021 before it introduces the DT here.

CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTZ SPECS

ENGINE: 6.2L OHV direct-injection petrol V8

MAX POWER: 313kW at 5600rpm

MAX TORQUE: 623Nm at 4100rpm

TRANSMISSION: 10-speed auto

CRAWL RATIO: 40.69:1

4X4 SYSTEM: Dual-range part-time

CONSTRUCTION: 4-door cab and tub on ladder chassis

FRONT SUSPENSION: IFS with wishbones & coil springs

REAR SUSPENSION: Live axle with leaf springs

WHEEL AND TYRE: 20-inch alloys with 275/60R20 AT tyres

WEIGHT: 2588kg

GVM: 3300kg

PAYLOAD: 712kg

TOWING CAPACITY: 4500kg

GCM: 7160kg

SEATING CAPACITY: 5

FUEL TANK CAPACITY: 91L

ADR FUEL CLAIM: 12.23L/100km

TEST FUEL USE: 12.4L/100km

CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTZ OFF-ROAD SPECS

DEPARTURE ANGLE: 23.0°

RAMPOVER ANGLE: 20.0°

APPROACH ANGLE 21.0°

WADING DEPTH: N/A

GROUND CLEARANCE: 235MM

CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTZ BASE PRICE

$113,000

RAM 1500 LARAMIE SPECS

ENGINE: 5654cc OHV petrol V8

MAX POWER: 291kW at 5600rpm

MAX TORQUE: 556Nm at 3950rpm

TRANSMISSION: 8-speed automatic

CRAWL RATIO: 48.74:1

4X4 SYSTEM: On-demand 4WD with low range

CONSTRUCTION: 4-door cab and tub on ladder chassis

FRONT SUSPENSION: IFS with wishbones + coil springs

REAR SUSPENSION: Live axle with coil springs + 5-link

WHEEL AND TYRE: 20-inch alloys with 275/60R20 HT tyres

KERB WEIGHT: 2650kg

GVM: 3450kg

PAYLOAD: 800kg

TOWING CAPACITY: 4500kg (with 3.92:1 final drive)

GCM: 7237kg

SEATING CAPACITY: 5

FUEL TANK CAPACITY: 98L

ADR FUEL CONSUMPTION*:12.2L/100km

*Australian Design Rule ‘Combined-Cycle’ claim

RAM 1500 LARAMIE OFF-ROAD SPECS

DEPARTURE ANGLE: 24.4°

RAMPOVER ANGLE: N/A

APPROACH ANGLE: 17.8°

WADING DEPTH: N/A

GROUND CLEARANCE: 219.5mm

RAM 1500 LARAMIE BASE PRICE

$99,990