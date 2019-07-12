2020 4X4 Of The Year contender: Land Rover Discovery Sd6

TWO YEARS ago, Land Rover’s all-new Discovery won 4X4OTY powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder bi-turbo diesel, the Sd4.

Amongst the finalists that year was another variant in the new Discovery range powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel, the Td6, which finished midfield, penalised by costing more but not really giving a lot more than the Sd4.

That V6 engine, along with a single-turbo four-cylinder, has been dropped from the Discovery range and replaced by a more powerful, but still 3.0-litre V6 diesel, the Sd6. Claiming a muscular 225kW and 700Nm, a decent hike up from the 190kW/600Nm of the Td6 it replaces, the Sd6 gets there by gaining a second turbo.

Otherwise this Discovery is largely unchanged, which means a cavernous eight-seat body, height-adjustable fully-independent suspension, dual-range full-time 4x4 and an eight-speed automatic ZF gearbox. And all in a notably light package thanks to a mostly aluminium monocoque construction tailored from the then all-new Range Rover platform that arrived here in 2013.

The 4X4 Of The Year will be announced on January 30, 2020.