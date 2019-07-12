WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

2020 4X4 Of The Year contender: Land Rover Discovery Sd6

By Fraser Stronach | Photos: Nathan Jacobs, 30 Jan 2020 4x4OTY

2020 4X4 Of The Year Land Rover Discovery Sd6 feature

Can the V6 Disco repeat the Sd4’s success of two years ago?

TWO YEARS ago, Land Rover’s all-new Discovery won 4X4OTY powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder bi-turbo diesel, the Sd4.

Amongst the finalists that year was another variant in the new Discovery range powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel, the Td6, which finished midfield, penalised by costing more but not really giving a lot more than the Sd4.

That V6 engine, along with a single-turbo four-cylinder, has been dropped from the Discovery range and replaced by a more powerful, but still 3.0-litre V6 diesel, the Sd6. Claiming a muscular 225kW and 700Nm, a decent hike up from the 190kW/600Nm of the Td6 it replaces, the Sd6 gets there by gaining a second turbo.

Otherwise this Discovery is largely unchanged, which means a cavernous eight-seat body, height-adjustable fully-independent suspension, dual-range full-time 4x4 and an eight-speed automatic ZF gearbox. And all in a notably light package thanks to a mostly aluminium monocoque construction tailored from the then all-new Range Rover platform that arrived here in 2013.

The 4X4 Of The Year will be announced on January 30, 2020.

Sign-up here to get the best 4x4 stories of the week - FREE!

Related cars, prices and reviews

Get a Quote

Product image

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

Get a Quote

Product image

  1. Reviews

  2. Gear

  3. Features

  4. Advice

  5. News