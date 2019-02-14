2020 4X4 Of The Year contender: Mercedes-Benz X350d Power

MERCEDES-BENZ’S X-Class ute started life as a Nissan Navara. If that seems odd you need to understand that Mercedes wished to capitalise on the booming ute market, not just in Australia but globally, and turned to strategic partner Renault-Nissan for its Navara D23 so as to fast-track a design.

Perhaps not everyone within the vast Mercedes-Benz organisation thought that was a better idea than building a clean-sheet-design ute, but either way expediency won the day.

The X-Class is however far from a rebadged Navara. Strengthening the ladder frame, re-working the suspension, increasing the track, widening the body and adding a whole new interior is just the start of the detailed re-engineering that Mercedes applied to Navara to create the X-Class. And that’s just the four-cylinder model, which appeared in last year’s 4X4OTY.

In the case of the X350d you see here, Mercedes also threw out the Navara’s entire four-cylinder drivetrain and slotted in its own 3.0-litre V6 diesel, seven-speed automatic and full-time dual-range 4x4 system to complete what is a top-to-bottom transformation.

The 4X4 Of The Year will be announced on January 30, 2020.