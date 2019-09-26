2020 4X4 Of The Year contender: Mitsubishi Triton GLS

FOUR years have passed since a Triton has appeared on the shortlist for 4X4OTY. That was the all-new, fifth-generation MQ model that arrived in Australia in 2015.

What you see here is Mitsubishi’s new MR Triton. It’s not so much of an all-new model but more a midlife refresh of the MQ.

The significant mechanical change is the adoption of a new six-speed automatic that replaces the previous five-speeder but there are also new springs and dampers at the rear to improve the load carrying, it seems, and terrain-specific modes have been added to the 4x4 system. There’s also new active safety equipment and distinctive new stying just to let you know it’s a new model.

In a dual-cab market that’s both very crowded and very competitive, the Triton is outsold only by the Toyota Hilux and the Ford Ranger thanks largely to pricing only bettered by Chinese, Indian and now Korean utes. And while this new Triton is a little more expensive than the out-going model it’s still the least expensive of the mainstream dual cabs. What we have here is a GLS, so one down from the top-spec model but still a modest asking price of just over $50K on the road.

The 4X4 Of The Year will be announced on January 30, 2020.