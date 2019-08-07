WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

2020 4X4 Of The Year contender: Ssangyong Musso XLV Ultimate

By Fraser Stronach | Photos: Nathan Jacobs, 25 Jan 2020 4x4OTY

2020 4X4 Of The Year Ssangyong Musso XLV Ultimate news

Ssangyong returns to 4X4OTY arena, this time with a ute.

SSANGYONG has now appeared on the 4X4OTY shortlist two years in a row, if nothing else a new record. Last year it was the Rexton wagon; this year it’s the Musso ute.

This however is not a fluke but comes off the back of SsangYong setting up a factory owned and backed distributor in Australia in 2018 after a number of years of being absent from the Australian market, and a fair degree of turmoil before that.

Among a number of new models, the Musso is a new-from-the-ground-up design that appeared globally in 2018. What we have is the Musso XLV, one of two quite distinct Musso variants that has a longer wheelbase and a much longer tub than the short-tub model, which is just known as the Musso.

The XLV comes in three equipment grades. The base ELX has leaf springs at the rear and the option of a manual gearbox, the Ultimate has the option of leaf or coil springs, while the Ultimate Plus is coil only. Ultimate and Ultimate Plus only come as automatics. The vehicle tested here is a coil-spring Ultimate.

The 4X4 Of The Year will be announced on January 30, 2020.

Sign-up here to get the best 4x4 stories of the week - FREE!

Related cars, prices and reviews

Get a Quote

Product image

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

Get a Quote

Product image

  1. Reviews

  2. News