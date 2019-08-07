2020 4X4 Of The Year contender: Ssangyong Musso XLV Ultimate

SSANGYONG has now appeared on the 4X4OTY shortlist two years in a row, if nothing else a new record. Last year it was the Rexton wagon; this year it’s the Musso ute.

This however is not a fluke but comes off the back of SsangYong setting up a factory owned and backed distributor in Australia in 2018 after a number of years of being absent from the Australian market, and a fair degree of turmoil before that.

Among a number of new models, the Musso is a new-from-the-ground-up design that appeared globally in 2018. What we have is the Musso XLV, one of two quite distinct Musso variants that has a longer wheelbase and a much longer tub than the short-tub model, which is just known as the Musso.

The XLV comes in three equipment grades. The base ELX has leaf springs at the rear and the option of a manual gearbox, the Ultimate has the option of leaf or coil springs, while the Ultimate Plus is coil only. Ultimate and Ultimate Plus only come as automatics. The vehicle tested here is a coil-spring Ultimate.

The 4X4 Of The Year will be announced on January 30, 2020.