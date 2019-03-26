Ferrari 812 Superfast vs Aston Martin DBS Superleggera comparison

Let’s say you’re pretty experienced with the great Ferrari engines and the cars they power. Maybe an uncle had a Daytona when you were a kid, or a friend from school would invite you over and his dad would pick you up in a 550 Maranello. Perhaps you have a 430 Scuderia tucked up in the garage. Nice choice, by the way. Anyway, the point is, you understand power and response, the sounds and sensations of a Ferrari engine at full cry.

So you’re pretty casual when the keys to an 812 Superfast are tossed your way. “Go for a blast,” you’re told, and there’s a long straight ahead followed by a series of fast sweepers. Just a taste of Ferrari’s latest front-engined V12 supercar, but only a fool would turn down the opportunity. With those tasty frames of reference lodged deep in the subconscious, perhaps you think you know what to expect.

So you open the throttle to its stop and rip through first, second and third. And you can’t speak. In fact, you can barely think. You short-shift to fifth and ease off the power. Turns out you knew nothing.

The 812 Superfast and its F140 GA 6.5-litre V12 are something new. Something shocking. And the crazy thing is that, even after repeated exposure to the 812 Superfast, it can still befuddle and amaze. It is so fast, so savage, so instantly responsive that it feels illicit. Can this really be legal?

Well, thank the lord that – for now at least – it is. Not only does that V12 produce 588kW but it also conforms to Euro 6 legislation and somehow that high-rev shriek sneaks under noise limits too. Think about that for a second. A nice, round 800 metric horsepower in a road car. You suspect this would make a great racecar engine… but they’d have to neuter it to the tune of around 220kW to compete at Le Mans in the GTE class.

We’ll get to how the 812 Superfast harnesses all that power in a moment. First, though, let’s think of its poor competitors. How do you challenge a 6.5-litre V12 that revs to 8900rpm and produces 90kW per litre? The answer is with turbos. Two of them attached to a 5.2-litre V12 in the case of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. Even so, it falls well short of the Ferrari in outright power with a mere 533kW at 6500rpm. Pffft.

Don’t write it off just yet, though. Aston Martin’s most potent version of the AE31 V12 engine family is all about the torque. It produces 900Nm from as little as 1800rpm and sustains it all the way to 5000rpm.

Aston has to limit this prodigious output in the lower gears and an engineer recently admitted to me that even when the traction control light isn’t flashing (which is rare) it’s still often operational. By comparison, the Ferrari’s 718Nm at 7000rpm seems rather thin and peaky.

In many ways, the Aston Martin’s power delivery – in fact the personality of the car itself – does fall into known parameters. It really is a GT car in the mould of a Daytona or 550 Maranello, only with everything ramped up to quite extraordinary levels. But it has the sense of reassuring heft, of unstoppable long-legged performance and, like all the best GT cars, it seems to simultaneously slow time and compress space.

The driver is relaxed and unhurried, but distances are swallowed at improbable speed. It’s the best sort of disconnect and makes the romantic notion of popping down to Cap Ferrat for the weekend seem deeply appealing and effortlessly achievable.

Sadly, we haven’t the budget for a trip to the Med. So instead we’re in North Yorkshire, UK, and the roads are narrower than ideal, bumpier than hell but mercifully free from chicanes (sorry, I mean other, sub-500kW traffic).

This is a test to see which of these cars can perform the cleverest GT trick of all: shrugging off size and mass to deliver a proper sports car experience. That’s quite an ask but, since the Aston is $517,000 and the Ferrari $610,000 (plus plenty as tested), it doesn’t seem unreasonable to hope these cars can do everything.

The Aston feels big. You sit low, the window line seemingly above shoulder height, and the dash towers ahead and then flows back into a wide transmission tunnel. It’s strangely intimidating as you strain to see over the near-square steering wheel, dash architecture and endless bonnet. There’s plenty of seat adjustment but instinctively you want to stay close to the ground, close to the action, mindful of the torque you’ll be hurling at the rear tyres in the coming moments.

However, the DBS can do calm and collected. The engine starts with a deep boom, but with the exhaust on quiet mode it soon settles back to a complex yet mannered fast idle. Pull the right-hand paddle and the ZF eight-speed transaxle defaults into D and full automatic. There’s a toggle on each horizontal spoke of the steering wheel: the left cycles through GT, Sport and Sport Plus modes for the dampers, while the right switch effects the same presets but this time for a combination of engine, gearbox and stability control. There’s also a separate ESC Track mode, or you can choose to go it alone.

It makes sense to start with everything in GT, and the DBS really does embody the breed. It’s not cosseting like a Bentley, but the ride is just on the right side of firm and the engine sweeps you along with barely a shrug. However, there are hints of the sports car fizzing just below the surface. The fast steering rack (13.1:1) and alert front end bristle with intent, so it seems natural to click the dampers into Sport and the drivetrain all the way up to Sport Plus.

A simple flick of either paddle locks the gearbox in manual and the car is primed. I love that already the all-powerful vibe makes you literally take a deep breath before unleashing the Superleggera. Just a few minutes in its company and you understand that this is a monster that deserves respect.

MOTOR review: DBS Superleggera tackles the Reefton Spur

Even so, the ferocity of Aston’s beautiful creation is something of a shock. The gearing is long and the initial punch, though powerful, feels contained, controllable. It doesn’t knock the wind from your lungs. What follows is extraordinary. The punch isn’t a punch at all. Instead, the torque just keeps on shoving and squeezing. Your arms and legs go light, head compressed into the ornately stitched seats, and you feel and hear the tyres and traction control furiously trying to get 900Nm to the road.

The old cliche is that a powerful engine can ripple the road surface. In the DBS the effect is freakishly like the tarmac is being folded as the traction control allows the forces to build, the tyres grip and grip and then, just as they slip too much for the electronic tolerances, power is reduced and you run against one of those folds. Then traction is regained, the full force is set free, only to be reined back again and again.

It’s stuttering yet somehow spectacular, and even when you summon the bravery to disable the traction control altogether, still the rear axle seems to falter at times, right on the edge of axle tramp but j-u-s-t holding on. Few cars feel as potent.

Making real progress demands a more relaxed approach. Select a gear or two higher than seems logical, try to make your steering inputs calm so as not to set the rear immediately on edge. Now that the car is settled into the turn you can squeeze the throttle and fire out on full afterburners. It’s the old slow-in, fast-out trick and the Superleggera – which is actually a pretty substantial 1693kg of aluminium chassis and carbonfibre skin – never truly belies its size.

It feels wide and heavy but there’s real satisfaction in the way it controls its mass and how you can help with smooth, considered inputs. Anybody lucky enough to have driven a front-engined V12-powered Ferrari of any era will understand the rich rewards in making it flow. The DBS might feel slightly ragged if you try to use every scrap of performance it offers, but when driven like a superheated GT, there’s grace and balance to the way it moves. It melds tradition with staggering performance to intoxicating effect.

The spec sheet suggests that the Ferrari 812 Superfast is less concerned with honouring tradition. It might be a front-engined V12 in the mould of a Daytona, but its format doesn’t dictate its character.

Instead, Ferrari has imposed its new identity on the revered layout. That means a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox running in conjunction with an e-diff, Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 (Ferrari terminology for rear-wheel steering), Side Slip Control 5.0, magnetorheological dampers, five driving modes, active aerodynamics… and so the list goes on. My favourite acronym is FPO, or ‘Ferrari Power Oversteer’. This, it seems, is not a car to cite loping down to the south of France on a summer’s evening as its primary objective.

So you settle behind the wheel and immediately the car feels smaller and lighter, visibility aided by a low scuttle. After the sprawling Aston Martin, you feel you could almost reach out and touch the front wheels. It’s less obviously luxurious too, but the simplicity of the cabin has an elegant focus all of its own.

The steering wheel is smaller and the bright red start button and manettino are given absolute priority. Choose between Wet mode, Sport, Race, CT Off and, gulp, ESC Off. We start in Race because, well, how could you not select a mode marked Race? Fortunately, there’s also a separate damper button on the flat-bottomed steering wheel to select Bumpy Road Mode.

What happens next isn’t a GT car experience. Not even a super-GT car. The 812 Superfast is too extreme for that. Too sharp and precise, too savage. It’s a supercar in every sense. In fact, the frenzy of performance, the way it turns and stops and changes gear makes most supercars seem quite tame.

A Lamborghini Aventador might look wild but it feels heavy and deliberate next to the hyper-agile Superfast and doesn’t demand half as much from the driver. This car utilises incredible technology to heighten excitement, and the sophistication of the driver aids have allowed the test drivers to hone a set-up that is staggeringly adjustable as well as scalpel-sharp. You need your wits about you when driving an 812 Superfast even in the well-supported Race mode, but boy does this car know how to excite.

MOTOR comparison: 812 Superfast v Aventador SVJ

Initially the Superfast feels jumpy, stiff and unnervingly tense. The gearing is short, throttle response is instantaneous and every time you turn the wheel you seem to get more reaction than you want. The rear-steer set-up isn’t as disjointed as on the edgy F12 TdF, but it’s not invisibly integrated into the dynamic experience as it is in, say, a Porsche 911 GT3. The sometimes agitated ride only heightens the overriding sense of unnecessary urgency. The car seems to want to get somewhere, anywhere, as quickly and angrily as possible.

Perseverance is the key to getting under the skin of the Ferrari, and ultimately its ability to do the same to you. It doesn’t take long, fortunately. Within a handful of kays the steering response becomes intuitive, and as you smooth your inputs so the car seems to stop fighting the road and start flowing over it. It’s a symbiotic reprogramming and with every edge that you knock off your own inputs, so the Superfast seems to apply a magical polish to its own dynamic make-up.

It’s a strange process because the furious nature of the 812 Superfast’s performance grows with time and experience. Almost to the point of frenzy. Yet the driver’s work rate is reducing all the time and, although 588kW can require plenty of correction and manipulation, such is the speed of the steering and the sophistication of Ferrari’s e-diff and supporting suite of driver aids that ‘moments’ are simply registered and dealt with, while continually spiking the adrenal glands.

In full flight the 812 Superfast is simply outrageous. The engine is the undisputed star, but it would be wrong to say the car is defined by the wildly powerful V12 alone. Yes, you revel in its singular intensity at all times, but the support systems – gearbox, steering, damping and the way the car responds to every tiny input so precisely – don’t just allow you to experience the V12’s character, they act to enhance it time and time again.

If the old adage about Ferrari was true, then you’d probably say that $610,000 for regular exposure to that magnificent 6.5-litre V12 seems perfectly fair. The fact that the 812 Superfast has so much more in its armoury makes it a positive bargain.

These are two magnificent cars that demonstrate perfectly the gulf in philosophy (and resources) between two great manufacturers. The DBS Superleggera is by far the more beautiful and relaxed. The 812 Superfast counters with stupefying power, response and outright pace. Choosing between them is really about defining whether you want a GT car dialled up to 11 or one of the world’s sharpest supercars that happens to place its engine up front.

Me? I just couldn’t resist the shocking agility and sheer savagery of the 812 Superfast. It might share little in character with the great front-engined Ferraris of old, but it is charismatic, scintillating and unforgettable, an amazing showcase for what Ferrari can do as we head into the 2020s, an instant icon.

All about the drive on MOTOR reviews

Fast Facts