2024 Mitsubishi Triton GLS vs Ford Ranger XLT vs Toyota HiLux SR comparison review

It’s no secret that double-cab 4x4 utes are now the biggest selling vehicles in Australia. Be they for family, work, or adventuring, these light trucks have taken over as the rig of choice for so many Aussies that auto-makers are flocking to join the rush as more brands and models flood the segment. In terms of sales, it’s been a two-horse race for the past five years, with Ford’s Ranger challenging the long-standing top dog, the Toyota HiLux, for sales supremacy. A decade ago, Toyota had the market lead to itself but in 2023, Ranger overtook HiLux as not only the best-selling 4x4 ute in Australia, but the best-selling vehicle overall. While Toyota and Ford duked it out for number one, it was daylight to third place – a position the value-focused Mitsubishi Triton has occupied for many years. 146 But as the previous Triton aged and the segment matured, its sales waned and Isuzu’s newer (and better) D-Max stole Mitsubishi’s long-held bronze medal. Yet the triple-diamond brand is fighting back – bullishly chasing better-than-ever penetration into the ute market. Its weapon is the all-new Triton, covering everything from rear-wheel-drive single cab-chassis to the leather-clad GSR Double Cab 4x4, with the promise of more to come.

Dual-cab 4x4 models are the most popular in the segment so we’ve pitted the new Triton against HiLux and Ranger to see if it’s capable of upsetting the hierarchy. 146 Our three contenders are a bit mixed in specification and price. At the top of the list is the Ford Ranger XLT four-cylinder which retails for $63,640. Next down the order is the fresh Mitsubishi Triton GLS at $59,090, while the Toyota HiLux SR ($56,210) is the cheapest vehicle here. The HiLux is the odd one out in that it’s a low-spec SR while the Triton and Ranger are both mid-spec variants. But our SR HiLux was the only variant available with the latest MY24 updates including a 48-volt ‘V-Active’ mild-hybrid system.

The ideal comparison would’ve been with a HiLux SR5 with V-Active, which retails for $63,260. 146 Mitsubishi Triton GLS Mitsubishi claims its latest Triton is all-new, and that’s mostly true. Yes, the four-cylinder diesel is the same 2.4-litre unit but it’s now fed by a pair of turbochargers rather than just a single one, and Mitsubishi says most of the engine’s internals are new as well. With that in mind, it’s great to see the Triton’s engine outputs increased to 150kW and 470Nm (up from 133kW and 430Nm in the previous model) so it can now compete with the class leaders, despite falling short of 500Nm. It’s enough to make the new Triton GLS a sprightly performer, even though it won’t keep up with the other two utes in a drag race, which is hardly the point.

The twin-turbo 2.4 is quite raucous and harsh at certain engine speeds – really letting you know that it’s a diesel – and fails to match the refinement of the Toyota and Ford engines, not that they’re particularly refined either! 146 The Mitsubishi’s crude idle-stop system shakes the whole vehicle when it shuts the engine down and kicks back in again, meaning I was looking for the button to disable it every time I drove the Triton. The engine is backed by a six-speed automatic transmission that really lets you know when it’s shifting gears, and is keen to downshift when decelerating and coming to a stop. Its aggressive calibration was noted by a few of our testers who said it felt like it was in a ‘Sport’ mode.

Despite its many updates, the Triton’s drivetrain feels more like a light commercial vehicle than the Hilux and Ranger equivalents, though that’s in keeping with what this dual-cab is meant to be. 146 Where the new Triton really steps up from the old dunger is once you slip inside the cabin. It’s bigger, more spacious and much more modern, as you would expect in a new-generation vehicle, and is particularly well laid-out. A generous 130mm wheelbase stretch and 50mm-wider body deliver tangible cabin-space gains and much-improved airiness, even if Ranger still rules here. In lieu of rear air vents, Triton retains roof-mounted air circulator, for better or worse.

The neat steering wheel, classy gauge graphics, intelligent switchgear placement, and interesting upholstery transform the new Triton GLS’s interior from bin-liner to classy habitat. 146 A 9.0-inch multimedia touchscreen is standard across the new Triton launch range, and it’s placed high on the centre stack for great visibility. It’s much easier to use than the fiddly system it replaces and includes smartphone mirroring with wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto, navigation and two USB inputs (A and C). The GLS adds wireless charging for compatible phones and another pair of USB outlets (A and C) at the back of the centre console for rear-seat occupants.

The multimedia screen has user-friendly physical dials for volume and track selection control, with large buttons below the central vents for the climate-control. 146 GLS and GSR Tritons get dual-zone climate, plus keyless entry/start. There’s even an old-school handbrake lever, which is a smart inclusion in a 4WD in preference to electric buttons. The gauge binnacle houses large, easy-to-read analogue dials for speed and tachometer, with a multi-information screen in between them where you can access information such as the digital speedo, tyre pressures, fuel consumption and trip computer details.

The GLS’s cloth-covered seats are comfortable, and I had no trouble adjusting the driver’s seat and steering column to my liking. The new Triton’s extra cabin space is certainly noticeable and appreciated from the driver’s seat. The rear bench is good for two adults or three smaller passengers with reasonable rake on the seat back. A clever inclusion for the rear-seat passengers are the air-conditioning vents that run through the roof to send plenty of air to the back and not just to the passenger’s ankles, where it goes in most dual-cab utes. 146 The smaller-than-usual size of the previous Triton was also noticeable in the cargo tray, so Mitsubishi has stepped up again here with a tub similar in volume to most of its competitors, and larger than some.

The GLS tub gets a durable plastic protective liner with tie-down points mounted low in the rear corners where they are most useful, but higher in the front where they are less than ideal. The tray has no lighting or power outlet, but also no sports bar or sailplane to impede loading from the sides. Under the body is a conventional ladder-frame chassis with an independent front and a leaf-sprung live axle at the back. The front-end also features electric power steering and disc brakes, while the rear gets drums. 146 Triton’s suspension is stiff, giving it a traditional light-truck ride when unladen, but it should hold up well to hauling loads. It’s not as comfortable or absorbent as the Ranger when it comes to ride quality, with the Ford being unusually supple and forgiving.

The new Triton has achieved a five-star ANCAP safety rating and it includes all the regular active-safety technologies such as AEB, stability control, lane-departure warning and intervention, and eight airbags. Welcome inclusions are rear cross-traffic alert and tyre-pressure monitoring on the GLS model. Not so welcome is the driver monitor that beeps at you if you block its view of your face with your hand on the top of the steering wheel or if you're looking at the centre stack to adjust the temperature or music. That said, it's not as intrusive or annoying as similar systems we've experienced, and different drivers find it better or worse than others. The inclusion of full-time 4WD in the Triton's Super-Select system could also be seen as a safety feature and one that neither of its rival utes featured here can offer. It's definitely beneficial on wet and gravel roads, and even more so if you're towing in the new Triton.

That said, it’s not as intrusive or annoying as similar systems we’ve experienced, and different drivers find it better or worse than others. The inclusion of full-time 4WD in the Triton’s Super-Select system could also be seen as a safety feature and one that neither of its rival utes featured here can offer. It’s definitely beneficial on wet and gravel roads, and even more so if you’re towing in the new Triton. MORE All Mitsubishi Triton News & Reviews MORE Everything Mitsubishi 146 Ford Ranger XLT Ford offers its Ranger with a choice of a 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder or 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine in this XLT model, and we’ve chosen the 2.0-litre to better compare with the other four-cylinder utes. It’s this choice of drivetrains and an extensive model range that have helped the latest Ranger become Australia’s best-selling vehicle, with the mid-spec XLT being the most popular variant.

It might have the smallest-capacity engine in this group but the Ranger bi-turbo pumps out an impressive 150kW/500Nm making it also the most powerful. And it’s the most refined, offering the smoothest and quietest ride. This is helped by the inclusion of a seamless 10-speed automatic transmission that is less intrusive than the six-speed auto in the other two utes. 146 In this specification, the Ranger’s 4WD system is a part-time dual-range set-up – making the Triton the only vehicle in this trio to offer the benefits of full-time 4WD. On top of its broad model range and choice of engines, the current Ranger is also an exceptionally well-sorted vehicle to drive and live with. A well-designed and spacious cabin makes living with the Ranger easy, and the size of its cabin makes it suitable for families. That said, none of these utes are capable of comfortably seating three adults across the rear bench.

From the driver’s perspective, Ranger’s cabin is user friendly and functional, with well-placed, simple-to-operate controls. 146 Personally, I prefer the landscape orientation of the Triton’s multimedia screen to the Ranger’s 10-inch portrait design, but that’s nit-picking. The Ranger’s interior is large and airy, yet the hugely improved new Triton is now comparable in size and comfort. Safety-wise, the Ranger XLT also has all the expected electronic aids and a five-star ANCAP rating, but lacks tyre-pressure monitoring in this grade.

The XLT's tweed-like trim looks impressive, as does its chunky leather wheel. While the vast 10.1-inch portrait touchscreen appears daunting at first, it's relatively simple once mastered, and there's inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, six-speaker audio in XLT, plus three USB ports, and dual-zone climate with rear air vents. For interior space, seating comfort and overall packaging, Ranger remains the class benchmark, though you'll need to spend another $6K on a Wildtrak to get a proper premium interior with luxury-car equipment. The Ranger's large tray has its tie-down points mounted low and includes both a cargo-area light and 12-volt power outlet. So while it might be two years' old, the Ranger still leads its category for overall usability and performance.

The Ranger’s large tray has its tie-down points mounted low and includes both a cargo-area light and 12-volt power outlet. So while it might be two years’ old, the Ranger still leads its category for overall usability and performance. MORE All Ford Ranger News & Reviews MORE Everything Ford 146 Toyota HiLux SR Toyota has introduced a raft of new variants and updates to the HiLux since the latest Ranger landed in an effort to keep up, yet it has been unable to stem the tide of Blue Oval popularity. The HiLux is by far the oldest vehicle in this group, yet as we eagerly await an all-new replacement Toyota has delivered another significant update. This latest refresh for MY24 includes ‘V-Active’ technology – a 48-volt system that boosts performance and efficiency with a small amount of electric power applied to the drivetrain. Other manufacturers call their similar systems ‘mild-hybrid’ but as the largest purveyor of proper hybrid vehicles, Toyota is avoiding that term. 146 The outputs of its 2.8-litre turbo-diesel remain at 150kW/500Nm but V-Active does achieve a half-litre drop in combined fuel consumption to 7.4L/100km.

With its belt-driven starter/generator feeding a lithium-ion battery, it should make idle-stop systems smoother, prompting Toyota to include such a system in the V-Active HiLux. But in practise, it’s still annoying so I switch it off the first time it makes its shuddering presence known. The only other change to the 2024 HiLux is the introduction of a drive-mode selector, giving drivers the choice of Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow, and Rock modes. New Triton and Ranger also have terrain systems. 146 The 48-volt HiLux feels punchy from the driver’s seat, but only side-by-side testing could confirm if it’s any quicker than a regular model. We think any difference would be negligible.

Toyota’s 2.8-litre turbo-diesel and six-speed auto have always been a strong combination, though like rival four-pot engines, the diesel gets raucous and loud under load. Like the Ranger XLT, the HiLux’s four-wheel-drive system is part-time, dual-range only, so you can only use it in two-wheel drive on sealed roads. On gravel and off-road, Toyota’s excellent traction-control system makes HiLux one of the most capable and confidence-inspiring 4x4 utes. Like the Triton, HiLux’s suspension set-up feels more commercial-grade than the Ranger’s. It’s firmer and easily flustered by rough terrain, though past experience tells us it carries a load better. The Ranger is really the exception in this group with its more compliant suspension making it more comfortable and forgiving in all situations. 146 The SR specification is more basic than the mid-spec models from Ford and Mitsubishi, but its well-equipped cabin includes an easy-to-use multimedia screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and inbuilt navigation.

The HiLux's cabin is narrower than Triton and Ranger, and you feel it in the driver's seat and the back row. It's not small, but also not as spacious as its rivals. The packaging favours front passengers, with the rear cabin undermined by a very upright backrest and less lounging room than its rivals. The near decade-old HiLux cabin is brimming with rock-hard plastics, though even in low-spec SR the seat trim is kinda nice. HiLux's new 48-volt auto model scores front/rear parking sensors, keyless entry/start, floor carpet, dual-zone climate control and four auto up/down power windows, though all the tinsel in the world can't disguise Hilux's tough-as-nails, commercial-vehicle DNA. The pricier HiLux SR5 ($63K) gets leather wheel and gearknob, and panoramic view monitor for the 8.0-inch touchscreen but the same six-speaker audio as SR with wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

The pricier HiLux SR5 ($63K) gets leather wheel and gearknob, and panoramic view monitor for the 8.0-inch touchscreen but the same six-speaker audio as SR with wired Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity. MORE All Toyota HiLux News & Reviews MORE Everything Toyota 146 Verdict It’s this superior ride quality, combined with the performance of its drivetrain and the functionality of its cabin, that makes Ranger the pick of this trio. It might be a bit more expensive but its additional features and comfort make it worthy of your hard-earned. The new Triton is a massive improvement over the outdated previous model, and its cabin is a winner. It demonstrates that the competition is creeping up on the sales leaders like no other ute has to date, which makes us think that a new HiLux can’t come soon enough for Toyota. 146 For its part, the HiLux feels its age, despite its many updates. But there’s essentially nothing wrong with it, and you can feel that in the way it drives.