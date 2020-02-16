Camo-wrapped Y62 Patrol leads the latest pack of Readers' Rigs, and it's joined by a selection of wild and mild custom creations.

2019 Y62 PATROL TI

Kit includes an ON TRACK four-inch lift; DASH off-road front Predator bar; DASH off-road ¾-length roof rack with integrated tailgate ladder; Big-O rock sliders; 35-inch Mickeys; 20-inch Hussla wheels; full snow camo wrap; billet rear lower control arms; Polyair black airbags; 12,000lb winch; twin lockers; gear reduction; and more - CHARLIE KIMBLE

1999 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY II

This model has the TD5 motor. It has a basic two-inch lift, 30-inch tyres, a dual-battery system and a solar panel on the roof. It’s only a matter of time until the bonnet will need lifting to repair something, and the Wurth LED will be ‘wurth’ its weight in gold - JOHN PARTRIDGE

FORD RANGER RAPTOR

Here’s my Raptor, with a lightweight Trig Point canopy fitted. It also has an Off Road Animal bullbar and a Runva winch, plus other extras. The build is nearly finished - STEVE G RINI

1994 VITARA 1.6L AUTO

The build includes extractors; home-made exhaust; suspension lift using LWB coils; guards trimmed back for the tyres; welded rear diff; air locker in the front; home-made steel front diff housing with a LJ413 steel diff; rear-mounted winch in the cab, with the rope running through the cabin and out the firewall up the front; home-made snorkel; plastic rear side windows; and lots of dents and rust. Oh, and there’s a four-point roll cage because mum said I should add one - CALVIN TYLER

2002 NISSAN PATROL

We spent some time and researched motors and decided to get a 3.0-litre DI rebuilt by Lewis Engines (with all of the good gear: 30+ injectors, refreshed turbo, and a new pump) which now makes a healthy 120kW. It also has a strengthened fifth gear; Tough Dog suspension airbags; two-inch lift; and a GVM upgrade. We built it to tow our ’van and explore our great country - STUART HUMPHERSON

TOYOTA HILUX SR 2007

It runs the four-litre V6 petrol engine and has received a small lift; bigger, wider tyres; front and rear ARB bars with recovery points; dual batteries; and dozens of smaller mods. It’s setup how I like it for camping in remote places. - STEVEN LOLLBACK