Ranger, Patrol 6x6 and more in the latest Readers' Rigs

02 Feb 2021 Reviews

2016 Ranger leads the latest batch of reader-submitted 4x4s

This month our Readers' Rigs include a Ranger, a Navara, two Patrols, a LandCruiser and a Hilux dubbed Pablo.

To include your 4x4, send a photo with a brief description to our 4X4 Australia Facebook page and send us a photo and brief description of your fourbie.

2016 Ford Ranger

Ford Ranger

I bought it in 2016 new (pre-DPF). All the work after it left the showroom floor has been done by myself: high-flow turbo upgrade; Unichip; intercooler; catch can; three-inch King Brown exhaust; and it’s dyno’d to 131rwkW. In the electrics I have a semi-flexible solar panel with a Redarc BCDC charger and 130amp/h AGM battery in the back, beneath the wing of a custom-made rear drawer system. Full Stedi LED exterior lighting wire leads to switching at rear. It also has a 42-inch Stedi light bar beneath the front of the platform, as well as Lightforce HTX spotties up front. I removed the rear seating for storage platform and water storage. Underneath is a full Bilstein height-adjustable three-inch lift with 35-inch Nitto Trail Grapplers on KMC Machete black alloy rims, and a PSR diff drop to save them CV problems. That’s only half the mods! - Billy Cain

 

Pablo the Hilux

pablo the hilux

He loves to escape. Blerto’s ultimate touring ute. Favourite accessories include the light set-up: two Solis spotties and an AR40 combo! - Ian Bellert

 

2020 Nissan Navara ST

Nissan Navara

Gear includes a two-inch Dobinsons remote res lift; 33-inch Maxxis RAZR tyres; HD rear sway bar links; an Ironman 4x4 winch bar; Versus Gridlock wheels; a three-inch exhaust; extended brake lines; catch can; GME UHF; a Platinum hot pipe; and a PWR intercooler kit. - Jamie Philpotts

 

1989 TD42 GQ Patrol

Nissan Patrol

It’s a factory 4.2-litre diesel fitted with an aftermarket turbo and twin top-mount intercoolers; a two-inch suspension; two-inch body lift; and 285/75/16 tyres. It has done 330,000km and still has original paint. - Robert Woodley

 

2015 LandCruiser 200 Series GXL

toyota landcruiser

It’s a pre-DPF model and it has done 82,000km. Features include an Old Man Emu two-inch lift with GVM upgrade; Safari snorkel; battery split with Redarc BCDC charger; Provent catch can; Unifilter; iDrive throttle controller; Titan drawers; ARB Elements 60-litre fridge; ARB bullbar; Narva Ultima 215 spotties; UHF radio; and a roof rack with an ARB awning. Love it; it’s perfect for towing the caravan. - Kevin Cooke

 

Nissan Patrol 6x6

nissan patrol

Powered by the 6.6-litre Duramax, it has three ARB lockers; two fridges; an Enerdrive lithium system; stainless-steel 60-litre water tank; long-range tanks; and front and rear winches. The list goes on and on. - Paul Thompson

READ NEXT: Readers' Rigs: Summer 2021

 

