2015 PX RANGER XLS

It’s the 3.2-litre, six-speed manual combo. Work includes a six-inch lift, coil-overs, adjustable upper arms, a diff drop, and Dobinson leafs in rear with Superior shackles.

Other kit includes 37-inch Mickey T Baja Claws, SW Diesel chip, three-inch exhaust, four-inch stainless steel snorkel and custom airbox, Xrox bar, aftermarket bash plates, Kut Snake flares, rock sliders, bonnet protector, Rhino-Rack roof rack, Kings 3m awning, aftermarket centre dash surround, GME UHF, two nine-inch LED spotties, two Hella Rallye 4000s, a tow bar, tub liner and sports rack - Tom Vinnie Auton

DION KNOWLES: ISUZU MU-X

The MU-X has taken us to some amazing places already, but there’s so much more to see in years to come. It’s set-up for family touring with LT tyres, beefier suspension, long-range tank, bullbar, winch and driving lights, not to mention a big Rhino roof rack for the swags -Dion Knowles

2015 FORD RANGER XL

It’s ex-Telstra and now used as a pilot vehicle. Rear body fitted out for sleeping and holding all my kit for going away, such as food, cooking stuff, etc. It has a bullbar, Warn winch, spotties, UHF, second battery, solar panel, inverter, long-range tank, second spare wheel, factory diff lock and heaps of other stuff. It has clocked up 38,000km since February. Trouble-free -John Hetherington

IVECO 4X4

My Expedition Vehicle Australia motorhome is set-up for two people. It has a hot-water shower, 37 x 13.5 Gladiator rubber, Kings Racing suspension, NARVA driving lights, and long-range fuel and water. Off road in comfort! -David K Smith

1970 NISSAN PATROL

My old bus has been everywhere in the Victorian High Country including Wonnangatta Station and Tom Groggin. Plus it has been up to Fraser Island -Darren Gross

JEEP WK II LIMITED

The Jeep is fitted with touring necessities and underbody protection, which was reassuring having had to climb over a few fallen trees in the High Country last trip -Brenton Bowley