Clean-cut custom 4x4s in April 2020's Readers' Rigs

By 4x4 Australia, 02 May 2020 Reviews

Readers 4x4s April 2020 feature

Our readers' neat and tidy rigs are always prepped to get down and dirty

Custom 4x4 work doesn't always have to sacrifice form for function, as Readers Rigs this month features a collection of clean and neat builds. 

Show us what you got on Readers' Rigs

2019 MAZDA BT-50 EXTRA CAB : REECE STEVENS
(4x4 Australia Readers' Rigs Winner of the Month)

It has a three-inch lift and runs 33s, ARB bar work, Superior Engineering upper control arms, bash plates, dual batteries, custom tune with a DPF delete and a three-inch exhaust.

2016 TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 200: RANTO RANTON

It’s fairly stock at the moment, but it’s running Stedi nine-inch Pro spots, Fuel Beast rims, a Rhino-Rack Platform, ITeCH lithium auxiliary battery and charger, MSA drop slide, custom drawers and Ironman slider/steps.

2018 MITSUBISHI MQ TRITON BLACKLINE: DAVE ALLEN

It’s set up for camping. Kit includes an ARB Summit Bar, Canopy and Trade Rack, a dual-battery setup with Redarc charger, an ARB 47-litre fridge, ARB driving lights, a Darche 270 awning and Black Duck seat covers.

1996 JEEP CHEROKEE: STEVEN CONNELLY

Apart from a set of 30-inch muddies, she’s stock as a rock. The XJ must surely be one of the most capable 4x4s straight out of the box! Still plenty of adventure left in the old girl yet.

2003 NISSAN PATROL (TB48): DG BROOKE

Gear includes three-inch Dobinson coils and shocks, dual batteries, homemade rooftop tent, winch and 35-inch MTZ tyres. The engine has not been touched, with 345,000km on the odo.

2015 TOYOTA HILUX SR5: DAN TURNER

Bluey the Hilux has a two-inch OME suspension lift, Xrox bullbar, GME UHF, nine-inch led spotlights, a Ladrack with a trade-style roof rack over the back and a 2x3m awning. The journey has just begun.

