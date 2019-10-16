Custom 4x4 work doesn't always have to sacrifice form for function, as Readers Rigs this month features a collection of clean and neat builds.

2019 MAZDA BT-50 EXTRA CAB : REECE STEVENS

(4x4 Australia Readers' Rigs Winner of the Month)

It has a three-inch lift and runs 33s, ARB bar work, Superior Engineering upper control arms, bash plates, dual batteries, custom tune with a DPF delete and a three-inch exhaust.

2016 TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 200: RANTO RANTON

It’s fairly stock at the moment, but it’s running Stedi nine-inch Pro spots, Fuel Beast rims, a Rhino-Rack Platform, ITeCH lithium auxiliary battery and charger, MSA drop slide, custom drawers and Ironman slider/steps.

2018 MITSUBISHI MQ TRITON BLACKLINE: DAVE ALLEN

It’s set up for camping. Kit includes an ARB Summit Bar, Canopy and Trade Rack, a dual-battery setup with Redarc charger, an ARB 47-litre fridge, ARB driving lights, a Darche 270 awning and Black Duck seat covers.

1996 JEEP CHEROKEE: STEVEN CONNELLY

Apart from a set of 30-inch muddies, she’s stock as a rock. The XJ must surely be one of the most capable 4x4s straight out of the box! Still plenty of adventure left in the old girl yet.

2003 NISSAN PATROL (TB48): DG BROOKE

Gear includes three-inch Dobinson coils and shocks, dual batteries, homemade rooftop tent, winch and 35-inch MTZ tyres. The engine has not been touched, with 345,000km on the odo.

2015 TOYOTA HILUX SR5: DAN TURNER

Bluey the Hilux has a two-inch OME suspension lift, Xrox bullbar, GME UHF, nine-inch led spotlights, a Ladrack with a trade-style roof rack over the back and a 2x3m awning. The journey has just begun.

