The Readers' Rigs feature in the February 2020 issue of 4X4 Australia features a several customised 4x4 wagons from our enthusiastic readers.

To get involved, post a pic and a description of your rig on our special site here or post it to our Facebook page and stand a chance to win an ARB High Output Air compressor valued at $335.

Show us what you got on Readers' Rigs

2017 TOYOTA PRADO GXL: STEVEN FOOT

(4x4 Australia Readers' Rigs Winner of the Month)

Kit added includes an Opposite Lock triple-loop bar; side rails and steps for protection; Safari snorkel; diesel pre-filter and catch can; two-inch Outback Armour lift with Goodyear Wrangler Duratracs in 265/70R17; Hard Korr 22-inch light bar; GME XRS UHF paired to an RFI antenna, and Cel-Fi Go to an RFI 4G antenna; Roadsafe recovery points up front; and a Domin8r X Winch.

Inside, I’ve added Drifta custom drawers and a 40L Evakool drawer fridge run by a 105amp/h Century battery and Intervolt DCC pro. She has taken us to plenty of great places and many more to come hopefully.

Favourite trip so far is to Uluru and the West MacDonnell Ranges.

1989 JEEP GRAND WAGONEER: TONY CASTELLANO

This is one of the original 26 imported and converted back in 1989. Patiently restored by dad and me. Horrible fuel consumption, a little unreliable and has the turning circle of cruise ship, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

4x4 review: Wagoneer Roadtrip concept

2018 MITSUBISHI MQ TRITON: CRAIG McCARDLE

Blackline model with Stedi Type-X Pro driving lights and a 40-inch ST2K light bar; Ironman bullbar; Terrain Tamer Heavy Duty Suspension kit; two-inch suspension lift; dual-battery system with Redarc Isolator; Windbooster S3 Throttle Controller; Stedi fog lights with DRLs; GME XRS Connect; 370c UHF; Clarion subwoofer; rear-mounted 40-inch light bar with two LED work lights; and a 12,000lb winch.

Industry Insider: Terrain Tamer history

2019 NISSAN Y62 PATROL Ti: GREG NOBLE

A two-inch lift; Safiery lithium battery; 1200W inverter; Stedi lights throughout; a myCOOLMAN 69-litre fridge/freezer; Darche 180 awning; Runva 11,000lb winch; Dash Predator front bar; Kaymar rear bar; RV aluminium drawer system; XForce exhaust; Apple CarPlay; Maxxis 35-inch MTs; and Method Racing wheels.

2016 FORD EVEREST: SCOTT WILLIAMSON

It has a Dobinson two-inch lift; Toyo RT 285/70R17s; ROH Beadlocks; Ironman bar and winch; ARB UVP and recovery point; SCF sliders (not in this pic); TJM snorkel; Yakima LockNLoad platform; Rhino awning; GME UHF; dual-battery system; CFF45 on custom slide; Kings spotties; and more.

TOYOTA 200 SERIES GXL SUPER TOURER: BRYCE PURDEN

It’s wrapped in matte orange and has two boxes on the back. It also has a Redarc Manager30; ARB Air Lockers; Switch-Pros switch module; Mickey Thompson ATZs; ICOM HF radio; GME UHF; MSA 4x4 seat covers; 40-litre Engel; and an HX-1 GPS.