FORD RANGER WILDTRAK

Gear includes twin ARB lockers; dual twin ARB compressors and dual air-tanks; GU diffs; Superior Engineering suspension; Dobinson coils; Fox shocks; custom sliders; an ARB rear bar with custom swing-aways; ARB reinforced canopy with 300W solar panel and lights/mozzie lights all around; auxiliary battery; 4000W inverter in a custom fan-cooled compartment; 12V and 240V power throughout; ARB Link control centre; TJM bullbar and winch; 90-litre fridge and slide; rear drawer, and more.

Under the bonnet is an HPD intercooler, three-inch exhaust, tune and catch can. I also have a long-range tank with custom belly pan, and custom front recovery points. There’s a lot, and I’ve probably left out half of it -Tim Dionys

FORD RANGER

I bought the ute in January 2020. Since then I have fitted a three-inch Bilstein lift kit. The ute is sitting on 285/65/16 Toyo AT tyres with a Dunn & Watson touring tray and an MW toolbox canopy. On the front is an ARB Summit bullbar with matching scrub bars and side-steps, Stedi Type X Pro driving lights, GME XRS UHF, and a Bushranger 12,000lb winch. Up top there’s a Rhino-Rack Pioneer with the Backbone system and the Motop V3 135 rooftop tent -Mark Hewlett

1977 FJ40

I wanted to share my 1977 FJ40, which I have just done a full chassis-off restoration. Every nut, bolt and rubber seal has been replaced. Plus a back-to-bare metal respray, all done by myself in my shed.

I shared the whole build on YouTube (40 Channel). This was family build with all my kids getting involved in the build. Super proud dad -Jayson Fox

2007 JEEP KJ CHEROKEE

Additions include an ARB bullbar; Ironman 4x4 suspension (two-inch lift and some other mods); 31-inch MTs; Ironman 4x4 awnings and en suite; homemade rear drawers and rear table; custom aluminium radiator thermo fan and a TJ clutch fan; and custom bonnet vents.

Plus, there are other features I have done to it as there’s not much stuff for them in Australia -Mark E Spencer

2002 TOYOTA PRADO TX (3L TURBO DIESEL)

Kit includes a three-inch suspension lift; 33-inch AT tyres; adjustable upper control arms; and a rear ARB air locker. It’s fully kitted out for touring with drawers, two fridges, a travel buddy and extra water. Plus heaps more -Brodie Corbett

2004 TOYOTA HILUX

My Hilux is set up for remote touring as well as tough tracks. It has an SR5 factory turbo 1KZ, four-inch lift, lockers, and all the bells and whistles (so many things to list) -Tom Corra