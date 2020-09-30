WhichCar
Tidy Jeep Cherokee leads Readers' Rigs in March 2021

By Tristan Tancredi and 4X4 Australia staff, 24 Apr 2021 Reviews

Readers 4x4s March 2021

Latest list of Readers’ Rigs has landed, with a KJ Cherokee leading the charge.

FORD RANGER WILDTRAK

Gear includes twin ARB lockers; dual twin ARB compressors and dual air-tanks; GU diffs; Superior Engineering suspension; Dobinson coils; Fox shocks; custom sliders; an ARB rear bar with custom swing-aways; ARB reinforced canopy with 300W solar panel and lights/mozzie lights all around; auxiliary battery; 4000W inverter in a custom fan-cooled compartment; 12V and 240V power throughout; ARB Link control centre; TJM bullbar and winch; 90-litre fridge and slide; rear drawer, and more.

Under the bonnet is an HPD intercooler, three-inch exhaust, tune and catch can. I also have a long-range tank with custom belly pan, and custom front recovery points. There’s a lot, and I’ve probably left out half of it -Tim Dionys

FORD RANGER

I bought the ute in January 2020. Since then I have fitted a three-inch Bilstein lift kit. The ute is sitting on 285/65/16 Toyo AT tyres with a Dunn & Watson touring tray and an MW toolbox canopy. On the front is an ARB Summit bullbar with matching scrub bars and side-steps, Stedi Type X Pro driving lights, GME XRS UHF, and a Bushranger 12,000lb winch. Up top there’s a Rhino-Rack Pioneer with the Backbone system and the Motop V3 135 rooftop tent -Mark Hewlett

1977 FJ40

I wanted to share my 1977 FJ40, which I have just done a full chassis-off restoration. Every nut, bolt and rubber seal has been replaced. Plus a back-to-bare metal respray, all done by myself in my shed.

I shared the whole build on YouTube (40 Channel). This was family build with all my kids getting involved in the build. Super proud dad -Jayson Fox

2007 JEEP KJ CHEROKEE

Additions include an ARB bullbar; Ironman 4x4 suspension (two-inch lift and some other mods); 31-inch MTs; Ironman 4x4 awnings and en suite; homemade rear drawers and rear table; custom aluminium radiator thermo fan and a TJ clutch fan; and custom bonnet vents.

Plus, there are other features I have done to it as there’s not much stuff for them in Australia -Mark E Spencer

2002 TOYOTA PRADO TX (3L TURBO DIESEL)

Kit includes a three-inch suspension lift; 33-inch AT tyres; adjustable upper control arms; and a rear ARB air locker. It’s fully kitted out for touring with drawers, two fridges, a travel buddy and extra water. Plus heaps more -Brodie Corbett

2004 TOYOTA HILUX

My Hilux is set up for remote touring as well as tough tracks. It has an SR5 factory turbo 1KZ, four-inch lift, lockers, and all the bells and whistles (so many things to list) -Tom Corra

