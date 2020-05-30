WhichCar
The latest batch of Readers' Rigs is in!

01 Jun 2020

This month's submissions include a 105 Series, an RX Navara, a Disco II, an Everest Trend and two neat Patrols.

2002 TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 105 SERIES

2002 Toyota LandCruiser 105 Series

It’s running a four-inch lift that comprises a mix of Superior Engineering, Dobinson, Ironman and Fox kit. Other gear includes 35-inch BFG mud-terrain tyres, ARB bar, 150-litre sub tank,12,000lb Warn winch, GME UHF, 60-litre Engel fridge on an MSA 4x4 slide, custom drawers, and a flat rack with the Darche Panorama 2 rooftop tent -Bailey Nicholson

2013 NISSAN D40 RX NAVARA

2013 Nissan Navara

I have done the usual two-inch Ironman lift and heavy-duty 500kg constant load. Plus it has a winch, spotties, Ironman snorkel and a genuine Nissan alloy tray which can be fitted for work or play -Bradley Nicholls

2002 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY II

2002 Land Rover Discovery

It’s a V8 with 340,000km on the clock. Kit includes an OME two-inch lift; 33-inch mud terrains; kitchen fit-out in rear including gas stove, water tanks with pump and fridge slides; tube front bar with winch; steel rear bar; snorkel; UHF; small custom roof cage in front of an ARB rooftop tent; extractors; custom exhaust; driving lights; and a heap of other little mods and extra accessories needed for a family tourer -Daniel Connelley

2015 FORD EVEREST TREND

Ford Everest Trend

Gear includes a Dobinson MRR 60mm lift, AirBagMan HD bags, Yoko Geolandar X-AT 275/70/18 tyres, SC FabWorks sliders, BushSkinz UVP, Yakima LockNLoad platform and gear, Stedi LEDs all ’round, Provent200, Fuel Manager secondary system, and Plazmaman silicone hoses -Garth Mack

2008 NISSAN PATROL

2008 Nissan Patrol

It has plenty of gear including a Catch can; DP Chip; two-inch lift; OME suspension; water tank; stove; 65-litre fridge/freezer; three batteries; insulated canopy with lighting and power sockets; dual awnings; two spares; TJM winch and smaller winch on steel roof rack (to raise and lower the roof-mounted spare); Uniden 40-channel; Garmin GPS/nav unit; and the list goes on. It has no problem at all towing a Bluewater Murray camper trailer. It’s a great touring rig - Greg Cook

2016 NISSAN PATROL

2016 Nissan Patrol

It has an ARB bar; Kaymar rear bar, LRA long-range tank with 290 litres of fuel capacity which gives a range of about 2000km, and a two-inch lift. It’s easily the best car we’ve ever had -Matt Hoskin

