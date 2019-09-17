Readers 4x4s: Summer 2020

The Readers' Rigs feature in the Summer 2020 issue of 4X4 Australia features a collection of modified utes from our enthusiastic readers.

2011 JEEP CHEROKEE KK: FRED REITZ

Modifications include a 3.5-inch OME/JBA lift and upper control arms, ARB diff breathers and fridge, Hella lights, custom-fabbed snorkel, ATH front and rear bumpers and rock sliders, a Detroit rear locker, LOKKA at the front, CB, UHF and VHF, and a Panasonic Toughbook with satellite GPS.

TOYOTA HILUX: SEAN PHILLIPS

It has a custom canopy, rear-seat storage platform, catch can, compressor, front-mount intercooler, two micron fuel filter, TJM Pro Locker, 4.1:1 diffs, Fox 2.0 shocks, three-inch lift, 285/75R16 tyres, in-cabin winch controls, 75W Lightforce spotties as fog lights, raised towbar brackets, and a slide-out 120W solar panel beneath the Rhino-Rack.

HOLDEN COLORADO: DAVID TRIPEPI

Mods include a four-inch EFS/Bilstein/Kings suspension lift, full Raptor liner in Military Green, two-inch body lift; 315/75R16 Comforser CF3000 tyres, and MW canopy. The best place I’ve been with it would have to be Portland and Wombat/Lerderderg Forest in Victoria.

2007 TOYOTA PRADO: NICK FIRTH

The Prado has been set up mainly for touring, with a two-inch Ironman 4x4 Foam Cell lift, BFGoodrich All-Terrains on painted factory rims, dual batteries, an Engel fridge in lieu of the rear passenger seat, UHF, Sony audio head unit, 270° awning, steel side-steps, ARB deluxe bullbar, Safari snorkel, Kaon bash plates, and a rear door cage and table.

2019 FORD RANGER RAPTOR: KATHRYN MARMARA-STEWART

In addition to the factory mods I have Front Runner roof and tub racks, a 60L ARB Elements fridge on a 1400mm RV Storage Solutions fridge slide, Lightforce LED Strikers and a 30-inch single-row light bar, two GME UHF antennas, GME XRS-370 UHF and UNIDEN 9060 UHF units installed in the cabin, and a TJM air onboard module four-port setup with an ARB onboard compressor.

2009 TOYOTA HILUX: MIKE HALLIDAY

Mods include three-inch Ultimate suspension, Pedders rear disc brake conversion, ELockers front and rear, ARB bar work, a Pouty’s custom tray and canopy, Safari snorkel, and Nitto Trail Grappler tyres. Probably the best trip so far would be to the Victorian High Country. Cape York is on the cards soon, too.