2018 MITSUBISHI MQ TRITON

Gear fitted includes MAX 4x4 bar, scrub bars and steps; VRS winch; Ultravison light bar and spots; Rhino-Rack platform; lift-off MRT canopy set up as a camper; false floor triple drawers; water tanks; slide-out kitchen; twin fridges; Brown Davis long-range tank; triple-battery system; rooftop tent; batwing awning; Outback Accessories skid plates; Diesel Care catch and second fuel filter; Airtec snorkel; BFG A/Ts; RidePro/Outback Armour suspension; Airbag Man airbags; Superior chassis plates; and more -Ben Lawley

TOYOTA LANDCRUISER

It’s our main car for @traveloutbackaustralia and has a Dobinsons two-inch lift, Carbon Winch, Cooper STT Maxx tyres, Rhino-Rack and an ARB bar. I have removed both the middle and rear seats and customised it with drawers in the rear and two shelves in the middle, offering various load-out capabilities. The diesel motor is standard but has a Catch Can Pro and secondary fuel filter fitted. It also has a Redarc BCDC charger and Tow-Pro Elite brake controller. It has been driven extensively throughout the outback including the Simpson, Red Centre and northern and western SA -Gary Weir

2016 TOYOTA FJ CRUISER

ARB gear includes a winch, bullbar, UVP and recovery points, rock sliders, dual-compressor with tank, and diff breathers. Redarc kit includes BCDC 1225D charger, 300W inverter, 120W solar panel, and a Tow Pro Elite. Other kit includes a Rhino-Rack pioneer platform with the 270⁰ awning, Lightforce 30-inch LED light bar, GME XRS 330C, Warn Xeon platinum 10,000lb winch, OME BP-51 suspension, Scangauge, Torqit Bluetooth throttle controller, a dual-battery setup and Nolathane Upper control arms -John Clifford

2002 MITSUBISHI PAJERO EXCEED

It's my first 4WD, and I try to get out as much as I can. Best $4200 for my favourite car. It has a two-inch lift, airbags assist in the rear, UHF, and 27MHz CBS -Rick Groom

2000 TOYOTA SR5 HILUX

Powered by 3RZ turbo, the truck is currently making 300hp tuned by Unigroup Engineering on 33-inch BFGoodrich KM3s. Some of the key components include a Haltech ECU, Haltech digital dash, Garrett GTX3076 Gen2 turbo, Turbosmart 45mm wastegate, and custom stainless-steel intercooler piping. Making the outside stand out from rest is the custom purple mix and American Racing rims -Thomas Danilidis

TOYOTA 80 SERIES LANDCRUISER

Gear includes an ARB bar, side rails/steps, Carbon winch, three-inch lift, Dobinsons springs, BP-51 shocks, Superior arms, 35-inch Nittos, MHM rear bar, Lone Ranger sub tank, Drifta drawers, 80L Engel, Recaros, 11L Waeco centre-console fridge, Redarc 12v and gauges, and Drifta Dot 6 camper -Brendon Richardson