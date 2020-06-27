The June 2020 selection of 4X4 Australia Readers' Rigs has landed.

2015 MITSUBISHI MQ TRITON

IT has an ARB bulbar, IPF Xtreme Sport Series lights, TJM rear bar, TJM canopy with storage drawers, a dual battery setup, a Rhino-Rack deck on the canopy, an ARB long-range fuel tank, and many other extras. It has been to Tasmania twice, and hopefully I will be going to the Victorian High Country once the travel ban is lifted - ANDREW JACKMAN

FORD PX2 RANGER

IT'S the 3.2-litre, auto. Kit includes a two-inch Ironman 4x4 lift, Ironman front and rear bars, Ironman LED spotlights, a Rhino-Rack Pioneer platform on a Backbone system, TJM snorkel, SJS canopy, rear drawers, dual battery setup, BFGs all around in 285 x 75 x 17s, and 17x8 Dynamic Hi8s with a positive offset of 40. It has done 90,000km. It's a never-ending money pit when it comes to mods - JOHN SISSON

1990 NISSAN GQ PATROL

THE chopped Patrol has the TD42 with 200hp, and it's just over standard height with 37s, twin air lockers and a canopy, all fitted to go remote camping - JESSE BUDGE

2019 NISSAN Y62 PATROL

BUILT by More 4x4 Sydney, the Patrol has a two-inch lift, 35-inch Maxxis MTs, 125amp/h Safiery lithium battery, 1200W inverter and solar controller Victron with Bluetooth, ARB dual compressor. Dash front bar, Kaymar rear bar, 1100lb Runva winch, RV Storage aluminium drawers, Tracklander rack, Safari snorkel, Stedi Type-X Pro spots and 51-inch lightbar, Darche awning, X-Force exhaust, GME radio, CarPlay, and as of this week 140L tank and rock sliders - GREG NOBLE

2019 FORD RANGER RAPTOR

IT HAS a suspension lift kit – two-inch coils on stock Fox Racing coil-overs – as well as an Offroad Animal front bar with Stedi lighting. I’m going in this week for an ARB Linx, to control spotties and a few other things. Then next week it’s getting a Brown Davis long-range tank - TIM KNIGHT

2007 TOYOTA HILUX GGN25R

GEAR includes a two-inch lift, 33-inch tyres, an Xrox front bar, full Phat Bars underbody protection, Denso snorkel adapted to fit the V6, dual batteries (including iTechworld lithium starter battery and DCDC charger), PIAA driving and fog lights, Carbon 12,000lb winch, GME UHF, aftermarket Android head unit, and a ute-swag tent. I also have 4.11 Nitro gears with front and rear air lockers waiting to be installed after COVID-19 - MARK SIMPSON