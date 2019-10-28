Here's our selection for September 2020. To show off your 4x4, head to our Facebook page and send us a photo and a brief description of your rig.

2015 LANDCRUISER SAHARA 200 SERIES

We bought it second-hand in August 2019, and then went about with organising its transformation. A long list of modifications includes an OME two-inch lifted suspension with BP51 external reservoir adjustable shocks; Superior Engineering billet alloy adjustable upper control arms; Superior Engineering one-inch diff drop kit; Legendex Turbo Back ceramic-coated dump pipes with 409 S/S twin 3in to single 3.5in exhaust system; ARB underbody armour; ARB 8T recovery points; CSA Big Cap Raptor 18 x 8 Rims with Nitto Ridge Grappler 305/65R18 tyres; Redarc Tow Pro electric brake controller; colour-coded ARB Sahara Bullbar with hoop; 12,000lb Warn Zeon winch; Lightforce Genesis LED spotlights; Safari Armax snorkel, and a Rhino-Rack roof rack. Plus heaps more -David Blee

TOYOTA 100 SERIES LANDCRUISER

Petrol V8 100 with standard bolt-ons and a heap of other gear for weekends away. Everyday car but also set up to tour, with a rear cargo, batteries, drawers, fridge, etc. It also has rebuilt heads, runs on gas, is cheap to run, and it loves the loud pedal -Brenton Rae

GOLDEN EAGLE JK JEEP

Here’s a photo of my Jeep doing the Wombat Holes at Swan Gully’s playground. It goes almost everywhere the big guys go ... not bad for a vehicle straight off the shop floor -Stephanie Jane Ry

NISSAN PATROL

It’s the ultimate touring weapon in the making! The old ZD is coming out and it's getting a new petrol heart. Many hours are going to be spent under the bonnet of this thing, so that light would be great -Callum Irvine

2017 JEEP WRANGLER RUBICON

It’s factory twin-locked and main gear includes 2.5-inch Terraflex/Fox suspension, 33-inch MT tyres, AEV front steel bar, AEV rear bar, AEV heat-reduction bonnet, and an AEV snorkel -Ryan Lennon

2016 MITSUBISHI PAJERO SPORT EXCEED

It has had a couple of small mods done, but it’s mostly aesthetic stuff. The light would come in handy to allow me to finally get around to fixing up the wiring under the bonnet for my spotlights -Dan James