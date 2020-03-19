IT HAS been almost 18 months since we drove American Expedition Vehicles’ (AEV) Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison in the USA.

In that time the Holden brand has been retired, taking away any access to a Colorado ute in Australia.

While we can’t see a viable business case for the recently established GM Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) to import, convert and sell a regular variety Chevrolet Colorado here, we do reckon there’s be a market for the hopped-up ZR2 Bison from AEV.

GMSV currently imports and converts Chevrolet Silverado trucks in Australia and will soon be the distributor of the Chevrolet Corvette here, so the ZR2 Bison could be the perfect addition to its fleet of specialised vehicles.

Fitted with the optional 35-inch tyres, front and rear locking diffs, Chevrolet Performance’s excellent DSSV dampeners and all the stylish ZR2 body add-ons, the Bison could be a true Ford Ranger Raptor challenger here in Australia.

Watch the above video to see what we thought of it after a day in the Nevada desert.

READ NEXT: Full review of the AEV ZR2 Bison