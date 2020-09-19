Summer 2021 selection of Readers' 4x4s

A FORD Ranger built for family-ferrying duties leads the latest batch of reader-submitted 4x4s.

Head to the 4X4 Australia Facebook page and send us a photo and brief description of your fourbie. You could win a Wurth under-bonnet LED valued at $249!

2016 FORD RANGER WILDTRAK

It’s set up as a family touring vehicle in Brisbane. It’s awesome to drive, with around 240hp at the rears it moves along nicely. It’s twin-locked and kit includes four-inch Bilstein lift kit; three-inch turbo back Rhino Exhaust; PIAK hoopless front bar; 13,000lb Offroad Armour winch; Offroad Armour sliders and steps; Forefront Industries catch can; intercooler and Stage 3 piping kit; Aeroklas canopy; 50-inch curved light bar; 110W solar panel on roof; CTEK DC-DC charger; Roadsafe recovery points; Kings awning; Ironman 4x4 snorkel; Titan rear drawer with custom fridge box and a 70-litre Kings dual-zone fridge-freezer; 75mm flare kit; Kings rooftop tent; full LED light upgrade (inside and out); Rola flat rack on canopy; and an Oricom UHF. I have two sets of wheels for the car: 17x9 OX wheels wrapped in 285/70/17 tyres, and a set of Ballistic 20x10 wrapped in a 33/12.5/20 tyres -Ishty Fulop

NISSAN PATROL

I just bought the Patrol and have a lot of plans to make it my own. Owned it for about six hours before we had it in low range and towing through mud holes -Jess Pink

2010 JEEP WRANGLER

Gear includes Fuel rims on 33-inch Cooper ST Maxx tyres; flat fender flares; XHD front bar, rear bar and rockers; Tough Dog two-inch lift; Panhard bars; winch; LED head- and tail-lights; light bar with HIDs; Rhino-Rack; Kings awning; 40-litre water tank; MaxTrax; farm jack; heat-reduction bonnet; aftermarket grille; AEV snorkel; and a Uniden UHF -Kris Willis

2014 TOYOTA FJ CRUISER

My Cruiser features upgraded suspension; 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrains; TJM bar work; UHF; and a rear locker -Chris Loxton

TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 75 SERIES

I’ve done all the work myself. It’s coil-converted and features a Patrol front diff and 80 rear; twin lockers; front and rear winches; a roll cage; and an LS1 turbo -Jay Drummond

FORD RANGER

Three-inch lift; 20-inch rims; LED lights; halo ring lights; oil catch can; three-inch stainless steel exhaust system; and a custom rack. The custom paint is a head-turner; everyday people come up to me a say it’s the most beautiful Ranger – one guy said he was gobsmacked. The interior is stunning, with a custom tablet and diamond-stitched floor. The engine is all painted and detailed, too. It will be finished by the end of November; I just have a stainless steel snorkel, custom airbox and lights to be fitted -Craig Freeman

