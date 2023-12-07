Specifications for the 1960 Aston Martin Db4 GT Gran Turisimo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1960 Aston Martin Db4 GT Gran Turisimo 3.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided