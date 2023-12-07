WhichCar
1960 Skoda Octavia Super 1.2L Petrol 2D Sedan

1960 Skoda Octavia Super 1.2L Petrol 2D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1960 Skoda Octavia Super. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Fuel and Emissions
Engine
Engine Carb

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided

