Specifications for the 1962 Austin Healey 3000 Mk Ii Bn7. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1962 Austin Healey 3000 Mk Ii Bn7 2.9L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
