Specifications for the 1962 Datsun Bluebird. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1962 Datsun Bluebird 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Tracking Front
|1206 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1198 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1400 mm
|Kerb Weight
|960 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided